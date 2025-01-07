iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alankit Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.79
(1.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:49:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alankit Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

103.19

129.69

104.43

84.94

yoy growth (%)

-20.43

24.19

22.93

191.55

Raw materials

-9.56

-12.85

-7.1

-16.11

As % of sales

9.27

9.9

6.8

18.97

Employee costs

-60.3

-64.37

-22.07

-13.34

As % of sales

58.44

49.63

21.13

15.71

Other costs

-16.25

-31.55

-48.52

-35.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.75

24.33

46.47

41.7

Operating profit

17.06

20.9

26.72

20.05

OPM

16.53

16.12

25.59

23.61

Depreciation

-3.49

-3.96

-3.53

-1.45

Interest expense

-1.58

-1.44

-0.67

-0.03

Other income

1.1

5.2

2.9

1.7

Profit before tax

13.08

20.69

25.4

20.27

Taxes

-3.02

-8.01

-4.05

-7.01

Tax rate

-23.12

-38.71

-15.96

-34.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.06

12.68

21.35

13.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.06

12.68

21.35

13.25

yoy growth (%)

-20.69

-40.58

61.02

275.98

NPM

9.74

9.78

20.44

15.6

Alankit : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alankit Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.