|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
103.19
129.69
104.43
84.94
yoy growth (%)
-20.43
24.19
22.93
191.55
Raw materials
-9.56
-12.85
-7.1
-16.11
As % of sales
9.27
9.9
6.8
18.97
Employee costs
-60.3
-64.37
-22.07
-13.34
As % of sales
58.44
49.63
21.13
15.71
Other costs
-16.25
-31.55
-48.52
-35.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.75
24.33
46.47
41.7
Operating profit
17.06
20.9
26.72
20.05
OPM
16.53
16.12
25.59
23.61
Depreciation
-3.49
-3.96
-3.53
-1.45
Interest expense
-1.58
-1.44
-0.67
-0.03
Other income
1.1
5.2
2.9
1.7
Profit before tax
13.08
20.69
25.4
20.27
Taxes
-3.02
-8.01
-4.05
-7.01
Tax rate
-23.12
-38.71
-15.96
-34.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.06
12.68
21.35
13.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.06
12.68
21.35
13.25
yoy growth (%)
-20.69
-40.58
61.02
275.98
NPM
9.74
9.78
20.44
15.6
