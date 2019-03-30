To the Members of Alankit Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Alankit Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Ind AS financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IND AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (" the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards(" Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended,(IND AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to the following matters in the Notes to the Financial Statements:

We draw attention to Note No-41 to the Ind AS financial statements; which describes that the company has received demand notice amounting to Rs 17,460.95 lakhs, under section 156 of the Income Tax Act 1961; with respect to A.Y. 2010 -11 to A.Y. 2020-21. The company has filed an appeal with the appropriate authorities against the said tax demand. As per the legal opinion obtained by the company the said demand is not tenable.

Our opinion on the statements is not modified in respect of this matter

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of the material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedure provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements.

We have determined the following key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit- Contingent Labilities relating to Income Tax Demand Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: Pursuant to MCA notification dated 30.03.2019 amending the Accounting Standard Ind AS 12 - Income Tax the company reviewed the disputed income tax demand of Rs 17,460.95 Lakhs, hitherto, Disclosed under contingent liabilities. This involves significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax position, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements. Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax Positions; and We along with our internal tax experts - Read and analysed selected key correspondences including appeal papers and assessment orders, external opinions obtained by the Company. We also held discussions with the Companys tax advocate appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions; and Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases. The accounting estimates and disclosures made in accordance with the Accounting Standards Ind AS 12 and Ind AS 8.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the company for the year ended 31 March 202 3 included in this financial statement have been audited by the predecessor auditors. The report of the predecessor auditors on this comparative financial information dated 31st March 2023 expressed an unmodified conclusion/opinion dated May 08,2023

Our opinion on the statements is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility report, Corporate Governance and shareholders information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, international omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with the governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2A As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 20 24 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

A. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements. Refer to Note-37, Note-38 & Note No-41 to the Ind AS financial statements;

b. The Company did not have derivative contracts during the year under Audit and there was no any profit earned on such derivative contracts.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,no funds, have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies incorporated in India to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

e. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause(iv)(i)and(iv)(ii) contain any material mis-statement.

f. In our opinion and based on the information and explanation provided to us, no dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

g. Based on the examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Kanodia Sanyal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN:008396N

Sd/-

(Namrata Kanodia)

Partner

Membership no.: 402909

Place: New Delhi

Date: 23rd May 2024

UDIN:24402909BKFZUF7880

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii)The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a regular program, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to book records were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory (except material in transit or lying with third party) has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has availed working capital limits from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and according to the information and explanation given to us and records maintained by the company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. The Company has provided loans, during the year and details of which are given below:

Guarantees (Rs.in lacs) Security (Rs. in lacs) Loans (Rs. in lacs) Advances in nature of loans (Rs. in lacs) A: Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Subsidiaries 9147.18 Joint Ventures - Associates - Others 6,790.92 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases*: Subsidiaries 3041.83 Joint Ventures - Associates - Others -

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations. In our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, there were no overdue amounts.

(e) During the year no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of the existing loan given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below:

Particular All Parties including related party Related Parties Other Parties (in Rs lacs) (In Rs Lacs) (In Rs Lacs) Aggregate of loans 15938.10 15938.10 - -Repayable on Demand 15938.10 15938.10 - Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account and records the company has been generally regular in depositing Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESI, income tax, good and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues set out below in respect of Income tax have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of disputes:

Name of the statue A.Y. Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Forum where the dispute is pending Nature of dues Income tax Act, 1961 2010-11 990.49 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2011-12 226.69 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2012-13 789.77 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2013-14 196.23 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2014-15 209.36 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2015-16 2212.05 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2016-17 960.38 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2017-18 1991.17 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2018-19 5038.02 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2019-20 3711.78 CIT Appeal Tax Demand Income tax Act, 1961 2020-21 1135.01 CIT Appeal Tax Demand

(Viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no transaction which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income, during the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company .

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis have been utilized for long term purposes by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act). Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. (a)In our opinion, no money raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer and term loans were not raised by the company during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(x). (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made the preferential allotment of shares during the year. Accordingly, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised as referred in note no 16(1) of the financial statement except due to the technical glitch form PAS-3 is pending for filing to the ROC as on 31st March 2024 as disclosed by managements.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is in compliance with section 177 & section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable for all transactions with related parties and the details of the related parties transactions have been disclosed in the notes-35 to the Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standard,

(xiv) (a) According the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, in our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business.

(b) We have considered the reports of internal auditors for the period under audit provided to us by the company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have more than one CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and the Statutory Auditor had resigned due to preoccupation and raised no concern for resignation.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Kanodia Sanyal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN:008396N

Sd/-

(Namrata Kanodia)

Partner

Membership no.: 402909

Place: New Delhi

Date: 23rd May 2024

UDIN:24402909BKFZUF7880

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Alankit Limited (the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of ALANKIT LIMITED (Earlier known as Euro Finmart Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: -

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Kanodia Sanyal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN:008396N

Sd/-

(Namrata Kanodia)

Partner

Membership no.: 402909

Place: New Delhi

Date: 23rd May 2024

UDIN:24402909BKFZUF7880