Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Alankit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY 25TH DAY OF OCTOBER 2024 AT 01:15 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, have, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. In compliance with provisions of Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith, the aforesaid Financial Results, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors, thereon. 2. Appointment of Ms. Sakshi Thapar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with immediate effect i.e. 25th October, 2024. 3. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Subsidiary Companies for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Alankit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 01st quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Limited Review Report for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Draft Annual Report along with Annexures and Draft Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting. The day date and time to call the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and fixation of cut-off date for e-voting and book closure date for Annual General Meeting. Any other business with the permission of Chair. OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY HELD ON SATURDAY, 27th JULY, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

Alankit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 03:45 P.M. at 4E/2 Jhandewalan Extension New Delhi-110055 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Appointment of Ms. Meenu Agrawal (DIN: 10679504) as an Additional Independent Director of the company with effect from 3rd July 2024 for a term of five (5) consecutiveyears i.e. upto 2nd July 2029 subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, have, inter-alia, considered and approved the followings: 1. Appointment of Ms. Meenu Agrawal (DIN: 10679504) as an Additional Independent Director of the company with effect from 3rd July, 2024 for a term of five (5) consecutive years subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. 2. Completion of second tenure and cessation from the office of directorship of Mr. Yash Jeet Basrar (DIN: 00112857) as Independent Director of Company effective from 3rd July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Alankit Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Sinha (DIN: 08812305) as an Additional Independent Director of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, have, inter-alia, considered and approved the followings: 1.The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with statements of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2.Appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Sinha (DIN: 08812305) as an Additional Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 23rd May, 2024. The Meeting Commenced at 02:15 P.M. and Concluded at 03:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd May 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the: Appointment of of Mr. Ashok Kumar Sinha (DIN: 08812305) as and Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024