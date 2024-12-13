Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹74.35
Prev. Close₹75.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹141.26
Day's High₹74.8
Day's Low₹71.7
52 Week's High₹150
52 Week's Low₹67
Book Value₹22.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)225.06
P/E0
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.44
0.44
0.22
0.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.5
66.31
26.96
25.1
Net Worth
66.94
66.75
27.18
25.32
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
Summary
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Odigma Consultancy Solutions Private Limited, and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka on February 28, 2011. Subsequently, the status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. ODigMa was founded with the goal of creating brand awareness in the emerging digital media space. The company quickly established itself as a promising digital marketing agency, serving a range of notable brands across various industries, including fashion, e-commerce, technology, real estate, and lifestyle. Following the success of ODigMa, Infibeam Avenues Limited acquired the Company for $5 million in February 2014, and subsequently became the holding company of ODigMa. ODigMa is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Bangalore and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Company specializes in providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions to businesses across various sectors. With a strong focus on creating digital experiences, ODigMa offers a range of services including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Online Reputation Management (ORM), content marketing, and social media marketing. ODigMas approach to digital marketing is centere
Read More
The Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd is ₹225.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd is 0 and 3.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd is ₹67 and ₹150 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -48.79%.
