Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd Share Price

72
(-4.61%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:25 PM

  • Open74.35
  • Day's High74.8
  • 52 Wk High150
  • Prev. Close75.48
  • Day's Low71.7
  • 52 Wk Low 67
  • Turnover (lac)141.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value22.32
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)225.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:38 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.43%

Non-Promoter- 7.03%

Institutions: 7.02%

Non-Institutions: 65.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.44

0.44

0.22

0.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.5

66.31

26.96

25.1

Net Worth

66.94

66.75

27.18

25.32

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd

Summary

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Odigma Consultancy Solutions Private Limited, and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka on February 28, 2011. Subsequently, the status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. ODigMa was founded with the goal of creating brand awareness in the emerging digital media space. The company quickly established itself as a promising digital marketing agency, serving a range of notable brands across various industries, including fashion, e-commerce, technology, real estate, and lifestyle. Following the success of ODigMa, Infibeam Avenues Limited acquired the Company for $5 million in February 2014, and subsequently became the holding company of ODigMa. ODigMa is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Bangalore and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Company specializes in providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions to businesses across various sectors. With a strong focus on creating digital experiences, ODigMa offers a range of services including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Online Reputation Management (ORM), content marketing, and social media marketing. ODigMas approach to digital marketing is centere
Company FAQs

What is the Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd is ₹225.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd is 0 and 3.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd is ₹67 and ₹150 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd?

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -48.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.43 %
Institutions - 7.03 %
Public - 65.54 %

