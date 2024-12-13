Summary

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Odigma Consultancy Solutions Private Limited, and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka on February 28, 2011. Subsequently, the status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. ODigMa was founded with the goal of creating brand awareness in the emerging digital media space. The company quickly established itself as a promising digital marketing agency, serving a range of notable brands across various industries, including fashion, e-commerce, technology, real estate, and lifestyle. Following the success of ODigMa, Infibeam Avenues Limited acquired the Company for $5 million in February 2014, and subsequently became the holding company of ODigMa. ODigMa is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Bangalore and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Company specializes in providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions to businesses across various sectors. With a strong focus on creating digital experiences, ODigMa offers a range of services including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Online Reputation Management (ORM), content marketing, and social media marketing. ODigMas approach to digital marketing is centere

