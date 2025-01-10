iifl-logo-icon 1
Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

57.07
(-4.31%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.44

0.44

0.22

0.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.5

66.31

26.96

25.1

Net Worth

66.94

66.75

27.18

25.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.09

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

67.03

66.75

27.18

25.32

Fixed Assets

3.24

3.59

0.14

0.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.35

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.06

0.04

Networking Capital

35.86

30.17

18.47

25.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.64

6.39

15.42

16.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

42.19

26.27

4.5

10.01

Sundry Creditors

-11.93

-1.2

-0.22

-0.68

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.04

-1.29

-1.23

-1.18

Cash

10.58

32.95

8.51

0.12

Total Assets

67.03

66.74

27.18

25.32

