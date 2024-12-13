Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd Summary

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Odigma Consultancy Solutions Private Limited, and Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka on February 28, 2011. Subsequently, the status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Odigma Consultancy Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. ODigMa was founded with the goal of creating brand awareness in the emerging digital media space. The company quickly established itself as a promising digital marketing agency, serving a range of notable brands across various industries, including fashion, e-commerce, technology, real estate, and lifestyle. Following the success of ODigMa, Infibeam Avenues Limited acquired the Company for $5 million in February 2014, and subsequently became the holding company of ODigMa. ODigMa is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Bangalore and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The Company specializes in providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions to businesses across various sectors. With a strong focus on creating digital experiences, ODigMa offers a range of services including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Online Reputation Management (ORM), content marketing, and social media marketing. ODigMas approach to digital marketing is centered around understanding the clients brand identity, values, and goals. The agency analyzes demographics, psychographic, and online behaviour to gain insights into where the target audience spends most of their time online. This information guides platform selection and engagement strategies, ensuring maximum impact for the brand. The Company has a team of certified professionals in Google Analytics, Google Adwords, and HubSpot, among others. ODigMa has worked with several prominent brands across various industries, including fashion, e-commerce, technology, real estate, and lifestyle. ODigMas services are designed to enhance brand presence, manage online communication, and drive business growth. The agency offers both paid and organic marketing strategies, providing a personal touch and a trusted approach. With its expertise and strategic alliances with media houses, ODigMa helps businesses reach their target audience effectively and achieve their brand goals.In September 2024, following the Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Infibeam Avenues Limited, the Company and Infibeam Projects Management Private Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, Infibeam Avenue Limited demerged one of its undertaking i.e. Global Top Level Domain Undertaking to the Company effective from April 01, 2023 and Infibeam Avenue Limited transferred one of its undertaking i.e. Project Management Undertaking to Infibeam Projects Management Private Limited as a going concern on a Slump Sale basis effective from April 01, 2023. In terms of the said Demerger process, 3,12,58,450 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each were allotted to the shareholders of Infibeam Avenues Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company, Infibeam Avenues Limited and Infibeam Projects Management Private Limited, their respective shareholders, and Creditors.