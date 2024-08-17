iifl-logo-icon 1
Aftek Ltd Share Price

1.9
(-2.56%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Aftek Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.9

Prev. Close

1.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.38

Day's High

1.9

Day's Low

1.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

30.33

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aftek Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aftek Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aftek Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:20 AM
Mar-2018Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.04%

Non-Promoter- 1.36%

Institutions: 1.35%

Non-Institutions: 96.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aftek Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

22.04

22.04

22.04

22.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

329.54

370.3

389.55

409.01

Net Worth

351.58

392.34

411.59

431.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

11.57

24.78

52.59

75.74

yoy growth (%)

-53.28

-52.87

-30.56

-31.71

Raw materials

-0.55

-0.73

-0.75

-0.75

As % of sales

4.8

2.98

1.43

1

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.42

-0.82

-3.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-40.76

-19.25

-19.46

-18.87

Depreciation

-32.4

-48.88

-55.98

-77.55

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.54

Working capital

-6.98

33.34

43.1

25.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.28

-52.87

-30.56

-31.71

Op profit growth

-104.03

-38.55

-28.61

-3.29

EBIT growth

186.23

-1.08

5.72

-44.05

Net profit growth

111.7

-1.06

6.14

-27.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

418.17

351.92

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

418.17

351.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

11.46

20.35

Aftek Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aftek Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RANJIT MOHAN DHURU

Whole-time Director

NITIN KASHINATH SHUKLA

Director

MAHESH BHIKUBHAI NAIK

Whole-time Director

MUKUL SURYAKANT DALAL

Director

SANDIP CHINTAMANI SAVE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aftek Ltd

Summary

Aftek is an India based software development and embedded hardware manufacturing company. They built the company with a strong desire and passion to contribute to the Information Technology demand in the domestic market. Aftek Research and Development Center is located at Pune, and the manufacturing center is located at Solapur in Maharashtra. They developed new products and technologies in domains like embedded software, graphics, and network computing.The company was incorporated on March 25, 1986, as Aftek Business Machines Pvt Ltd. The company began by selling multi-terminal controllers to NIC through Meltron. Soon the company developed expertise in the same and started manufacturing the controllers in their factory in Sholapur, Maharashtra as a cheaper import substitute for the then imported controllers.In October 1994, the company became a public limited company. After 1995, the company through its acquisition strategy, started offering complete product engineering services outside India to US and Europe. Then, the company has changed their focus from manufacturing of PCs and other products to software exports, special products and solution provider. The name of the company was changed to Aftek Infosys Ltd.During the year 1999-2000, the companys new software development center at Pune was registered under the Software Technology Park(STP) Scheme as a 100% Export Oriented Unit(EOU). Inorder to position themselves aggresively in the US and global markets, Aftek completed
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.