Summary

Aftek is an India based software development and embedded hardware manufacturing company. They built the company with a strong desire and passion to contribute to the Information Technology demand in the domestic market. Aftek Research and Development Center is located at Pune, and the manufacturing center is located at Solapur in Maharashtra. They developed new products and technologies in domains like embedded software, graphics, and network computing.The company was incorporated on March 25, 1986, as Aftek Business Machines Pvt Ltd. The company began by selling multi-terminal controllers to NIC through Meltron. Soon the company developed expertise in the same and started manufacturing the controllers in their factory in Sholapur, Maharashtra as a cheaper import substitute for the then imported controllers.In October 1994, the company became a public limited company. After 1995, the company through its acquisition strategy, started offering complete product engineering services outside India to US and Europe. Then, the company has changed their focus from manufacturing of PCs and other products to software exports, special products and solution provider. The name of the company was changed to Aftek Infosys Ltd.During the year 1999-2000, the companys new software development center at Pune was registered under the Software Technology Park(STP) Scheme as a 100% Export Oriented Unit(EOU). Inorder to position themselves aggresively in the US and global markets, Aftek completed

