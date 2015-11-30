iifl-logo-icon 1
Aftek Ltd Key Ratios

1.9
(-2.56%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.28

-52.87

-30.56

-31.94

Op profit growth

-104.04

-54.69

-3.16

-1.49

EBIT growth

185.67

-920.46

-112.74

-46.83

Net profit growth

111.78

202.97

-65.41

-31.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.9

91.34

95.01

68.13

EBIT margin

-285.9

-46.75

2.68

-14.63

Net profit margin

-352.24

-77.7

-12.08

-24.26

RoCE

-6.23

-2.14

0.26

-1.99

RoNW

-2.74

-1.19

-0.38

-1.08

RoA

-1.92

-0.88

-0.29

-0.82

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.64

-6.18

-5.66

-8.71

Book value per share

31.84

35.54

37.29

37.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.61

-0.37

P/B

0.09

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

2.62

2.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.03

-0.16

-0.2

-2.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9,964.45

4,343.25

1,730.7

1,002.45

Inventory days

26.94

12.81

5.79

11.58

Creditor days

-4.38

-30.62

-22.26

-18.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.3

1.5

-0.18

1.41

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.29

0.27

0.28

Net debt / op. profit

-123.7

5.11

2.25

2.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4.8

-2.98

-1.43

-1

Employee costs

-3.56

-1.71

-1.56

-4.05

Other costs

-99.53

-3.95

-1.98

-26.81

