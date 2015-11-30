Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.28
-52.87
-30.56
-31.94
Op profit growth
-104.04
-54.69
-3.16
-1.49
EBIT growth
185.67
-920.46
-112.74
-46.83
Net profit growth
111.78
202.97
-65.41
-31.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.9
91.34
95.01
68.13
EBIT margin
-285.9
-46.75
2.68
-14.63
Net profit margin
-352.24
-77.7
-12.08
-24.26
RoCE
-6.23
-2.14
0.26
-1.99
RoNW
-2.74
-1.19
-0.38
-1.08
RoA
-1.92
-0.88
-0.29
-0.82
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.64
-6.18
-5.66
-8.71
Book value per share
31.84
35.54
37.29
37.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.61
-0.37
P/B
0.09
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
2.62
2.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.03
-0.16
-0.2
-2.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9,964.45
4,343.25
1,730.7
1,002.45
Inventory days
26.94
12.81
5.79
11.58
Creditor days
-4.38
-30.62
-22.26
-18.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.3
1.5
-0.18
1.41
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.29
0.27
0.28
Net debt / op. profit
-123.7
5.11
2.25
2.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.8
-2.98
-1.43
-1
Employee costs
-3.56
-1.71
-1.56
-4.05
Other costs
-99.53
-3.95
-1.98
-26.81
