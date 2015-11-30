iifl-logo-icon 1
Aftek Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.9
(-2.56%)
Nov 30, 2015

Aftek Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-40.76

-19.25

-19.46

-18.87

Depreciation

-32.4

-48.88

-55.98

-77.55

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.54

Working capital

-6.98

33.34

43.1

25.35

Other operating items

Operating

-80.15

-34.79

-32.34

-70.54

Capital expenditure

-103.2

95.84

-70.68

-72.62

Free cash flow

-183.35

61.04

-103.02

-143.16

Equity raised

740.6

779.1

818.02

854.68

Investing

-4

0

-13.13

-1.5

Financing

52.57

58.67

48.24

62.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

605.81

898.81

750.1

772.04

Aftek Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

