Aftek Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-40.76
-19.25
-19.46
-18.87
Depreciation
-32.4
-48.88
-55.98
-77.55
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.54
Working capital
-6.98
33.34
43.1
25.35
Other operating items
Operating
-80.15
-34.79
-32.34
-70.54
Capital expenditure
-103.2
95.84
-70.68
-72.62
Free cash flow
-183.35
61.04
-103.02
-143.16
Equity raised
740.6
779.1
818.02
854.68
Investing
-4
0
-13.13
-1.5
Financing
52.57
58.67
48.24
62.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
605.81
898.81
750.1
772.04
