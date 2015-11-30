Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
11.57
24.78
52.59
75.74
yoy growth (%)
-53.28
-52.87
-30.56
-31.71
Raw materials
-0.55
-0.73
-0.75
-0.75
As % of sales
4.8
2.98
1.43
1
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.42
-0.82
-3.06
As % of sales
3.56
1.71
1.56
4.05
Other costs
-11.52
-0.98
-14.17
-20.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
99.52
3.97
26.95
26.81
Operating profit
-0.91
22.63
36.84
51.61
OPM
-7.89
91.33
70.04
68.13
Depreciation
-32.4
-48.88
-55.98
-77.55
Interest expense
-7.69
-7.7
-7.78
-7.82
Other income
0.25
14.69
7.46
14.89
Profit before tax
-40.76
-19.25
-19.46
-18.87
Taxes
0
0
0
0.54
Tax rate
0
0
0
-2.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-40.76
-19.25
-19.46
-18.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-40.76
-19.25
-19.46
-18.33
yoy growth (%)
111.7
-1.06
6.14
-27.22
NPM
-351.99
-77.67
-36.99
-24.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.