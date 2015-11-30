iifl-logo-icon 1
Aftek Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.9
(-2.56%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

11.57

24.78

52.59

75.74

yoy growth (%)

-53.28

-52.87

-30.56

-31.71

Raw materials

-0.55

-0.73

-0.75

-0.75

As % of sales

4.8

2.98

1.43

1

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.42

-0.82

-3.06

As % of sales

3.56

1.71

1.56

4.05

Other costs

-11.52

-0.98

-14.17

-20.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

99.52

3.97

26.95

26.81

Operating profit

-0.91

22.63

36.84

51.61

OPM

-7.89

91.33

70.04

68.13

Depreciation

-32.4

-48.88

-55.98

-77.55

Interest expense

-7.69

-7.7

-7.78

-7.82

Other income

0.25

14.69

7.46

14.89

Profit before tax

-40.76

-19.25

-19.46

-18.87

Taxes

0

0

0

0.54

Tax rate

0

0

0

-2.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-40.76

-19.25

-19.46

-18.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-40.76

-19.25

-19.46

-18.33

yoy growth (%)

111.7

-1.06

6.14

-27.22

NPM

-351.99

-77.67

-36.99

-24.2

