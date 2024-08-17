iifl-logo-icon 1
Aftek Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.9
(-2.56%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Sept-2007Mar-2007Sept-2006

Gross Sales

224.13

194.03

184.07

167.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

224.13

194.03

184.07

167.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.31

2.15

2

18.35

Total Income

233.44

196.19

186.07

186.19

Total Expenditure

158.61

130.22

126.55

117.58

PBIDT

74.83

65.97

59.5

68.62

Interest

0.92

0

0

0

PBDT

73.91

65.97

59.5

68.62

Depreciation

16.7

15.88

6.94

8.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.7

0.54

0.43

0.87

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

56.5

49.54

52.13

59.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

56.5

49.54

52.13

59.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

56.5

49.54

52.13

59.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.7

17.45

17.45

17.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.38

33.99

32.33

40.88

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

25.2

25.53

28.32

35.54

QUICKLINKS FOR Aftek Ltd

