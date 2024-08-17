Aftek Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
|Mar-2007
|Sept-2006
Gross Sales
224.13
194.03
184.07
167.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
224.13
194.03
184.07
167.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.31
2.15
2
18.35
Total Income
233.44
196.19
186.07
186.19
Total Expenditure
158.61
130.22
126.55
117.58
PBIDT
74.83
65.97
59.5
68.62
Interest
0.92
0
0
0
PBDT
73.91
65.97
59.5
68.62
Depreciation
16.7
15.88
6.94
8.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.7
0.54
0.43
0.87
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
56.5
49.54
52.13
59.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
56.5
49.54
52.13
59.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
56.5
49.54
52.13
59.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.7
17.45
17.45
17.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.38
33.99
32.33
40.88
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
25.2
25.53
28.32
35.54
