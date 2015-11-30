Aftek Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
22.04
22.04
22.04
22.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
329.54
370.3
389.55
409.01
Net Worth
351.58
392.34
411.59
431.05
Minority Interest
Debt
113.55
116.2
112.81
119.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
465.13
508.54
524.4
550.38
Fixed Assets
173.14
205.54
254.42
310.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.61
9.61
9.61
22.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
286.16
293
260.02
216.92
Inventories
0.82
0.89
0.85
0.82
Inventory Days
25.84
13.1
5.89
3.95
Sundry Debtors
316.52
315.74
274.14
224.68
Debtor Days
9,976.75
4,649.54
1,902.31
1,082.63
Other Current Assets
43.54
43.35
43.63
43.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.19
-0.17
-0.15
Creditor Days
3.46
2.79
1.17
0.72
Other Current Liabilities
-74.61
-66.79
-58.43
-51.94
Cash
0.24
0.39
0.35
0.3
Total Assets
465.15
508.54
524.4
550.37
