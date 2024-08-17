Aftek Ltd Summary

Aftek is an India based software development and embedded hardware manufacturing company. They built the company with a strong desire and passion to contribute to the Information Technology demand in the domestic market. Aftek Research and Development Center is located at Pune, and the manufacturing center is located at Solapur in Maharashtra. They developed new products and technologies in domains like embedded software, graphics, and network computing.The company was incorporated on March 25, 1986, as Aftek Business Machines Pvt Ltd. The company began by selling multi-terminal controllers to NIC through Meltron. Soon the company developed expertise in the same and started manufacturing the controllers in their factory in Sholapur, Maharashtra as a cheaper import substitute for the then imported controllers.In October 1994, the company became a public limited company. After 1995, the company through its acquisition strategy, started offering complete product engineering services outside India to US and Europe. Then, the company has changed their focus from manufacturing of PCs and other products to software exports, special products and solution provider. The name of the company was changed to Aftek Infosys Ltd.During the year 1999-2000, the companys new software development center at Pune was registered under the Software Technology Park(STP) Scheme as a 100% Export Oriented Unit(EOU). Inorder to position themselves aggresively in the US and global markets, Aftek completed Phase I of their global strategy of getting themselves admitted as a member of TEN (The Enterprise Network) in the year 2001. TEN, is a NASA-AMES funded Technology-Accelerator Organisation who is responsible for launching globally successful companies.Aftek acquired 49% stake in Arexera Information Technologies GmbH. In the year 2004, Arexera acquired 56% stake in Seekport Internet Technologies GmbH. This makes the company to enter into web based search space indirectly.During the year 2004-05, the company invested in V-soft Inc a US based company, has resulted in enhancing the sales and very important and valuable clients (Fortune 500) from communication, security and manufacturing. Also, the company has taken possession of land admeasuring 9340 sq mtr, at Pune Information Technology Park,Hinjawadi from Mahrasshtra Industrial Development Corporation for the development of software facilities. Arexera Information Technologies GmbH was fully integrated with the company and become a wholly-owned subdidiary in the year 2006. Elven Micro Circuits Pvt Ltd and C2Silicon Software Solutions Pvt Ltd were merged with the company with effect from April 01, 2006. The companys products are sold under their registered trademank Aftek, and over a period of time, the company has become better known throughout the country and abroad, by their shareholders, as well as in the media and in the IT industry as Aftek So, the company changed their name from Aftek Infosys Ltd to Aftek Ltd with effect from October 24, 2006.