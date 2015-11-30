iifl-logo-icon 1
Aftek Ltd Management Discussions

1.9
(-2.56%)
Nov 30, 2015

Aftek Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

Business review:

During the financial year 2015-2016, Aftek recorded net sales of Rs.24.79 crores, comprising of Rs.23.14 crores from Services and Rs.1.65 crores from Software Driven Products (SDP).

Sales by Category 2015-2016 - % Sales by Category 2014-2015- %
Services 97.01 Services 96.70
Products NIL Products NIL
Software Driven Products 2.99 Software Driven Products 3.30

 

Sales by Category 2015-2016 - % Sales by Region 2014-2015- %
USA 70.53 USA 65.76
EUROPE 19.51 EUROPE 27.57
JAPAN 3.43 JAPAN 3.38
DOMESTIC 6.35 DOMESTIC 1.88
OTHERS 0.18 OTHERS 1.41

