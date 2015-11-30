Aftek Ltd Management Discussions

Business review:
During the financial year 2015-2016, Aftek recorded net sales of Rs.24.79 crores, comprising of Rs.23.14 crores from Services and Rs.1.65 crores from Software Driven Products (SDP).
|Sales by Category 2015-2016 - %
|Sales by Category 2014-2015- %
|Services
|97.01
|Services
|96.70
|Products
|NIL
|Products
|NIL
|Software Driven Products
|2.99
|Software Driven Products
|3.30
|Sales by Category 2015-2016 - %
|Sales by Region 2014-2015- %
|USA
|70.53
|USA
|65.76
|EUROPE
|19.51
|EUROPE
|27.57
|JAPAN
|3.43
|JAPAN
|3.38
|DOMESTIC
|6.35
|DOMESTIC
|1.88
|OTHERS
|0.18
|OTHERS
|1.41
