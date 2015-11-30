Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 30th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY:

( in Lacs) PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2016-2017 2015-2016 2016-2017 2015-2016 Total Income 1184 3948 1184 3948 Total Expenditure 1249 215 1249 215 Profit Before Interest and depreciation (65) 3733 (65) 3733 Less: Depreciation 3241 4888 3245 4892 Interest 770 770 770 770 Tax NIL NIL NIL NIL Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax (4076) (1925) (4079) (1926)

OPERATIONAL PERFORMACE:

Income of the company from operations is 1157.99 Lacs Profit before tax is (- 4076.05) Lacs as compared to (- 1925.36) in the previous year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Due to unabsorbed losses no amount has been proposed to be transferred to Reserves

DEPOSITS:

As on 31st March, 2017, the Company held no deposit in any form from anyone. There were no deposits held by the company as on 31st March, 2017, which were overdue or unclaimed by the depositors. For the present, the Board of Directors has resolved not to accept any deposit from public.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

Our Company has 1 direct subsidiary. During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiaries. In pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies in Form AOC-1 is given in Annexure –I in this Boards Report.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule Part V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with Stock Exchange in India, is presented in a separate Annexure -II forming part of the Annual Report.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company or any of its subsidiaries during the year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review, there were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mr. Nitin K Shukla, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible Offer themselves for reappointment. Your Directors recommend there re-appointment.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board met 5 times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Independent Directors under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 declared that:

1. They are not promoters of the Company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company;

2. They are not related to promoters or directors in the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company.

3. The independent Directors have /had no pecuniary relationship with company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company , or their promoters, or directors, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

4. None of the relatives of the Independent Director has or had pecuniary relationship or transaction with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, amounting to two per cent or more of its gross turnover or total income or fifty lakh rupees or such higher amount as may be prescribed, whichever is lower, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

5. Independent Director, neither himself nor any of his relatives—

(i) holds or has held the position of a key managerial personnel or is or has been employee of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed;

(ii) is or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed, of—

(A) a firm of auditors or company secretaries in practice or cost auditors of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company; or

(B) any legal or a consulting firm that has or had any transaction with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to ten percent or more of the gross turnover of such firm;

(iii) Holds together with his relatives two percent. or more of the total voting power of the company; or

(iv) is a Chief Executive or Director, by whatever name called, of any nonprofit organization that receives twenty-five percent. or more of its receipts from the company, any of its promoters, directors or its holding, subsidiary or associate company or that holds two percent or more of the total voting power of the company;

6. Independent Director possesses such qualifications as may be directed by the Board.

7. The Company & the Independent Directors shall abide by the provisions specified in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

BOARD EVALUATION:

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. The Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors should be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated.

The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. The Board approved the evaluation results alongwith evaluation done by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD AND COMMITTEES:

During the year under review, the performance of the Board & Committees and Individual Director(s) based on the below parameters was satisfactory:

(i) All Directors had attended the Board meetings;

(ii) The remunerations paid to Executive Directors are strictly as per the Company and industry policy.

(iii) The Independent Directors only received sitting fees.

(iv) The Independent Directors contributed significantly in the Board and committee deliberation and business and operations of the Company and subsidiaries based on their experience and knowledge and Independent views.

(v) The Credit Policy, Loan Policy and compliances were reviewed periodically;

(vi) Risk Management Policy was implemented at all critical levels and monitored by the Internal Audit team who places report with the Audit committee and Board.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant of the provision of Section 149 (8) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule IV and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors of the Company held their meeting on 14th February, 2017 reviewed the performance of non- independent directors and the Board as a whole including the Chairperson of the Company, views expressed by the executive directors and non-executive directors at various level, and quantified the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company, management and the Board and expressed satisfaction.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. As on 31st March, 2017, the Board consists of 6 members. Out of which one is the Managing Director, two are Whole Time Directors.

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Sub section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board and are stated in this Board report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Currently, the Board has Three Committees: 1) Audit Committee, 2) Nomination and Remuneration Committee, 3) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

A detailed note on the Board and its Committees is provided under the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has set up a Nomination and Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Committees is provided in the corporate governance report section of this Annual Report.

The Key Features of the Policy of the said committee are as follows: For Appointment of Independent Director (ID): a. Any person who is between the age of 25 years and below 75 years eligible to become Independent Director(ID);

b. He has to fulfill the requirements as per section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement;

c. Adhere to the code of conduct as per Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013;

d. Strictly adhere to the Insider Trading Regulation of the SEBI and Insider Trading policy of the Company;

e. Independent Director should have adequate knowledge and reasonably able to contribute to the growth of the Company and stakeholders;

f. Independent Director should be able to devote time for the Board and other meetings of the company;

g. Entitled for sitting fees and reasonable conveyance to attend the meetings; and

h. Able to review the policy, participate in the meeting with all the stakeholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the Section 134(3) (c) and Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms:

(i) That in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year under review;

(iii) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2017 on a ‘going concern basis.

(v) The internal financial controls are laid and have been followed by the company and that such controls are adequate and are operating effectively. Such controls means controls and policies and procedures adopted and adhered by the company for orderly and efficient conduct of the business for safeguarding assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors and maintenance of accounting records and timely preparation of financial statements and review its efficiency.

(vi) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In terms of the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has implemented a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any, in staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

A high level Committee has been constituted which looks into the complaints raised. The Committee reports to the Audit Committee and the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company.

Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to Board.

M/s. Udit S Master– Chartered Accountants are the Internal Auditor of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the Annual General Meeting held on 30th December, 2014 M/s. GMJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2018.

In terms of the first proviso to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the appointment of the auditors shall be placed for ratification at every Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, the appointment of M/s. GMJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of the Company, is placed for ratification by the shareholders.

In this regard, the Company has received a certificate from the auditors to the effect that if they are re-appointed, it would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The Auditors have made qualification to the financial statement. Their reports on relevant notes on accounts are self-explanatory and do not call for any comments under section 134 of the companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS REPORT

Auditor qualification and management reply

Point No. Auditors qualifications Management reply (i) In view of the on-going slowdown in the (i) Basis for qualified opinion Note no.39 regarding, Management has not considered any provision in respect of outstanding Debtors for a period more than 12 months amounting to 30,704.17 Lacs which in our opinion, as evidenced by the poor recovery made during the year, are doubtful of recovery. Consequently, profit before tax is overstated by 30,704.17 Lacs. Further in our view there is significant uncertainty as to ultimate collection of Debtors due to non-receipt from overseas debtors. Therefore we are further unable to comment on recoverability of balance debtors amounting to 926.34 Lacs European and US Markets, there have been delays in receivables. Considering the size and standing of its debtors, the company has not made any provision at this stage. The Management is putting more efforts for the recovery. (ii) Note no.40 regarding, company has given certain capital advances and made some investments totaling to 6975.20 Lacs towards the building under construction at Hinjewadi, Pune, upto the year ended, 31-3-2010, thereafter there are no further developments/construction made. The said Plot of land is mortgaged to Bank of India -Jersey Channel Islands against the term loan. However since the Company has made default in repayment of Principal and Interest thereon, Bank has demanded repayment total loan and taken the possession of the land alongwith the construction in progress. The bank has called for bids at a base price of 1800.00 Lacs. There is no provision made towards the eventual loss on such auction, which is presently not ascertainable till such disposal. (ii)Bank has issued one time settlement (OTS), final stage of negotiations are going on. Completion of the same necessary entries will be made to close theses transactions. (iii) Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note No.42 regarding intangible Assets under development for various ongoing projects. Due to the delay in the projects, Intangible Assets under development for 10325.97 Lacs are yet to be put to use as on the date of balance sheet. The company is of the opinion that with the improved market conditions all the Assets under development will be profitably used by the company in the future projects These intangible assets acquired by the company for the ongoing projects. Some part of the same already put to use balance will be early next year i.e. April, 2018. 1. Emphasis of matter Note no.34 b (ii) regarding Liability if any of the pending assessment under Income Tax, Sales tax (including interest, if any) which are presently not ascertainable 1. Regarding Income-tax on completion of Assessment for the F.Y. 2010-2011 around 1.50 crores is due. Regarding Sales tax about 15.00 lacs. as the position has now improving these are being cleared-off very soon.

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, having regard to the explanation that the IPRs purchased are of special nature and suitable alternative source do not exist for obtaining comparable quotation, there exist an adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and nature of its business with regards to purchase of inventory and fixed assets and with regards to the sale of goods and service. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in such internal control system. In respect of statutory dues: (iv)Company is having internal audit control system to monitor usage of IRRS etc. The said Reports will be submitted to the Audit Committee every quarterly for taking necessary action. (vii) According to the information and explanations given to us the company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, (a)As the position has now improving these are being cleared-off very soon. (a) Employees State Insurance, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. Undisputed provident fund dues are not regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. In respect of income tax, the Company is not regular in depositing those dues with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays in a large number of cases. Undisputed amounts payable in respect of above mentioned taxes which were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows: (ix) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank the details of the same as on 31st March, 2015 are as mentioned below. (xi) Bank has agreed for one time settlement (OTS), the same is in final stage, expected to close these issues on or before end of this current financial year i.e. March, 2017

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

M/s. Ramesh Chandra Mishra & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice was appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2016-17, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for F.Y. 2016-17 is Annexure-III to this Boards Report.

The Board has re-appointed M/s. Ramesh Chandra Mishra & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice, as secretarial auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE COURTS/REGULATORS:

There are no orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE:

The relevant information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as prescribed under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are set out herein below:

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

The Company continues its policy of encouraging energy conservation measures. The regular review of energy consumption and the systems installed to control utilization of energy is undertaken.

B) RESEARCH &DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES:

The Company has its own R&D center. The R&D centre follows stringent guidelines based on Good Laboratory Practices and is well equipped with the latest equipment in particle size analysis, gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, dissolution testing, stability chambers and lab-scale manufacturing machines.

C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO: ( In Lacs) 2016-2017 2015-2016 a. Foreign Exchange Earned 1077.25 2368.33 b. Foreign Exchange Used 40.75 54.69

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS/CONTRACTS:

The Company has implemented a Related Party Transactions policy for the purposes of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on related party transactions is uploaded on the Companys website.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on an annual basis which is reviewed and updated on quarterly basis.

Pursuant to the Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contract or arrangement entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in Section 188(1), but during the financial year no such transactions happened, hence no annexure attached separately.

The details of such related party transactions are available in the Notes to the Standalone financial statements section of the Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT:

We take this opportunity to thank employees at all levels for their dedicated service and contribution made towards the growth of the company. The relationship with the workers of the Companys manufacturing units and other staff has continued to be cordial.

To ensure good human resources management at the company, we focus on all aspects of the employee lifecycle. During their tenure at the Company, employees are motivated through various skill-development, engagement and volunteering programs.

As per provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, during the financial year no such payment made to either any executive directors or senior level employees as per aforesaid section, hence no annexure attached.

In terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, no employee(s) drawing remuneration in excess of limits set out in said rules forms part of the annual report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURNS:

Pursuant to the Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return is Form MGT-9.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A Report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from M/s. Ramesh Mishra, regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchange read with the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Report and Annexure-VI to this Boards Report.

INSURANCE OF ASSETS:

All the fixed assets, finished goods, semi-finished goods, raw material, packing material and goods of the company lying at different locations have been insured against fire and allied risks.

BANK AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

Directors are thankful to their bankers for their continued support to the company.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors convey their sincere thanks to the Government, Banks, Shareholders and customers for their continued support extended to the company at all times.

The Directors further express their deep appreciation to all employees for commendable teamwork, high degree of professionalism and enthusiastic effort displayed by them during the year.