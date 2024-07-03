iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Digital Services Ltd Share Price

227.37
(-5.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open240.3
  • Day's High240.7
  • 52 Wk High319.9
  • Prev. Close239.84
  • Day's Low226
  • 52 Wk Low 123.2
  • Turnover (lac)910.71
  • P/E61.12
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value86.22
  • EPS3.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,278.39
  • Div. Yield0.61
Allied Digital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

240.3

Prev. Close

239.84

Turnover(Lac.)

910.71

Day's High

240.7

Day's Low

226

52 Week's High

319.9

52 Week's Low

123.2

Book Value

86.22

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,278.39

P/E

61.12

EPS

3.93

Divi. Yield

0.61

Allied Digital Services Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Allied Digital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Allied Digital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.70%

Non-Promoter- 2.00%

Institutions: 2.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Allied Digital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.65

27.42

27.1

27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

447.56

425.68

465.78

451.38

Net Worth

475.21

453.1

492.88

478.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

122.58

96.19

94.19

74.23

yoy growth (%)

27.43

2.12

26.88

-4.95

Raw materials

-25.44

-24.21

-22.07

-5.92

As % of sales

20.75

25.16

23.43

7.97

Employee costs

-58.3

-35.46

-31.59

-23.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.07

7.83

8.3

13.3

Depreciation

-12.69

-12.67

-13.7

-15.96

Tax paid

-2.38

-0.07

-0.42

-5.09

Working capital

12.09

12.65

25.17

9.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.43

2.12

26.88

-4.95

Op profit growth

5.51

-11.81

-28.23

8.13

EBIT growth

-5.21

-21.94

-20.25

-17.22

Net profit growth

-26.76

-1.39

58.23

182.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

687.06

660.07

484.68

358.08

330.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

687.06

660.07

484.68

358.08

330.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

5.66

26.36

4.05

5.58

Allied Digital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Allied Digital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin D Shah

Independent Director

Shrikant Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Sunil Bagla

Executive Director

Nehal Shah

Independent Director

Milind Madhav Kamat

Independent Director

Swanubhuti Jain

Non Executive Director

Sunil Vasudev Bhatt

Independent Director

Shakti Leekha

Independent Director

ANUP KUMAR MAHAPATRA

Executive Director

Tejal Prakash Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Allied Digital Services Ltd

Summary

Allied Digital Services Limited is a dynamic IT company, specialising in digital transformation architecture, global managed IT services, and master systems integration. It provides wide information technology and consultancy services including Infrastructure Services, End user IT Support, IT asset life cycle, enterprise applications and integrated solutions. A pioneer in executing smart city projects, Allied Digital Services are amongst the few in the country to be recognised as a Master System Integrator. It provide 360-degree solutions for cybersecurity which are vendor-agnostic and enable creation of SOC-based on providers and are certified to offer cloud solutions to customers. It also offer complete digital transformation services to migrate legacy applications. The Company has created two robust software which gained immense recognition. This includes ADiTaaS (ITSM/ESM platform), an SaaS-based cloud ready service platform and FinoAllied, a pioneering trending conversational banking solution which enables customers to communicate with the bank via multiple digital channels such as web, phone, WhatsApp, social media, wrist watch, Alexa, Google Home, etc. It also helps banks to reach a broader consumer base, deploy new services and drive analytics.The Company is renowned as a leading Global IT Transformation Architect, having its operations in pan India, USA, Australia, Europe, Middle East and Asia pacific with an impeccable track record for designing, developing, deployi
Company FAQs

What is the Allied Digital Services Ltd share price today?

The Allied Digital Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹227.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Allied Digital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allied Digital Services Ltd is ₹1278.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Allied Digital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Allied Digital Services Ltd is 61.12 and 2.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Allied Digital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allied Digital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allied Digital Services Ltd is ₹123.2 and ₹319.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Allied Digital Services Ltd?

Allied Digital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.03%, 3 Years at 17.16%, 1 Year at 80.26%, 6 Month at 3.77%, 3 Month at -9.01% and 1 Month at -14.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Allied Digital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Allied Digital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.70 %
Institutions - 2.01 %
Public - 46.29 %

