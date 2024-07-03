Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹240.3
Prev. Close₹239.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹910.71
Day's High₹240.7
Day's Low₹226
52 Week's High₹319.9
52 Week's Low₹123.2
Book Value₹86.22
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,278.39
P/E61.12
EPS3.93
Divi. Yield0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.65
27.42
27.1
27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
447.56
425.68
465.78
451.38
Net Worth
475.21
453.1
492.88
478.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
122.58
96.19
94.19
74.23
yoy growth (%)
27.43
2.12
26.88
-4.95
Raw materials
-25.44
-24.21
-22.07
-5.92
As % of sales
20.75
25.16
23.43
7.97
Employee costs
-58.3
-35.46
-31.59
-23.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.07
7.83
8.3
13.3
Depreciation
-12.69
-12.67
-13.7
-15.96
Tax paid
-2.38
-0.07
-0.42
-5.09
Working capital
12.09
12.65
25.17
9.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.43
2.12
26.88
-4.95
Op profit growth
5.51
-11.81
-28.23
8.13
EBIT growth
-5.21
-21.94
-20.25
-17.22
Net profit growth
-26.76
-1.39
58.23
182.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
687.06
660.07
484.68
358.08
330.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
687.06
660.07
484.68
358.08
330.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
5.66
26.36
4.05
5.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin D Shah
Independent Director
Shrikant Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Sunil Bagla
Executive Director
Nehal Shah
Independent Director
Milind Madhav Kamat
Independent Director
Swanubhuti Jain
Non Executive Director
Sunil Vasudev Bhatt
Independent Director
Shakti Leekha
Independent Director
ANUP KUMAR MAHAPATRA
Executive Director
Tejal Prakash Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Allied Digital Services Limited is a dynamic IT company, specialising in digital transformation architecture, global managed IT services, and master systems integration. It provides wide information technology and consultancy services including Infrastructure Services, End user IT Support, IT asset life cycle, enterprise applications and integrated solutions. A pioneer in executing smart city projects, Allied Digital Services are amongst the few in the country to be recognised as a Master System Integrator. It provide 360-degree solutions for cybersecurity which are vendor-agnostic and enable creation of SOC-based on providers and are certified to offer cloud solutions to customers. It also offer complete digital transformation services to migrate legacy applications. The Company has created two robust software which gained immense recognition. This includes ADiTaaS (ITSM/ESM platform), an SaaS-based cloud ready service platform and FinoAllied, a pioneering trending conversational banking solution which enables customers to communicate with the bank via multiple digital channels such as web, phone, WhatsApp, social media, wrist watch, Alexa, Google Home, etc. It also helps banks to reach a broader consumer base, deploy new services and drive analytics.The Company is renowned as a leading Global IT Transformation Architect, having its operations in pan India, USA, Australia, Europe, Middle East and Asia pacific with an impeccable track record for designing, developing, deployi
The Allied Digital Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹227.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allied Digital Services Ltd is ₹1278.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Allied Digital Services Ltd is 61.12 and 2.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allied Digital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allied Digital Services Ltd is ₹123.2 and ₹319.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Allied Digital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.03%, 3 Years at 17.16%, 1 Year at 80.26%, 6 Month at 3.77%, 3 Month at -9.01% and 1 Month at -14.33%.
