Summary

Allied Digital Services Limited is a dynamic IT company, specialising in digital transformation architecture, global managed IT services, and master systems integration. It provides wide information technology and consultancy services including Infrastructure Services, End user IT Support, IT asset life cycle, enterprise applications and integrated solutions. A pioneer in executing smart city projects, Allied Digital Services are amongst the few in the country to be recognised as a Master System Integrator. It provide 360-degree solutions for cybersecurity which are vendor-agnostic and enable creation of SOC-based on providers and are certified to offer cloud solutions to customers. It also offer complete digital transformation services to migrate legacy applications. The Company has created two robust software which gained immense recognition. This includes ADiTaaS (ITSM/ESM platform), an SaaS-based cloud ready service platform and FinoAllied, a pioneering trending conversational banking solution which enables customers to communicate with the bank via multiple digital channels such as web, phone, WhatsApp, social media, wrist watch, Alexa, Google Home, etc. It also helps banks to reach a broader consumer base, deploy new services and drive analytics.The Company is renowned as a leading Global IT Transformation Architect, having its operations in pan India, USA, Australia, Europe, Middle East and Asia pacific with an impeccable track record for designing, developing, deployi

Read More