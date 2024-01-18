Recommended the payment of dividend on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each @ Rs. 1.50 (Rupee one and Fifty Paise only) per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days of ensuing Annual General Meeting. The date of Annual General Meeting will be intimated in due course of tim