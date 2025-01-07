Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
122.58
96.19
94.19
74.23
yoy growth (%)
27.43
2.12
26.88
-4.95
Raw materials
-25.44
-24.21
-22.07
-5.92
As % of sales
20.75
25.16
23.43
7.97
Employee costs
-58.3
-35.46
-31.59
-23.39
As % of sales
47.56
36.86
33.53
31.51
Other costs
-17.81
-16.59
-17.93
-13.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.52
17.24
19.03
18.09
Operating profit
21.03
19.93
22.6
31.49
OPM
17.15
20.71
23.99
42.42
Depreciation
-12.69
-12.67
-13.7
-15.96
Interest expense
-2.65
-3.47
-6.19
-4.87
Other income
2.38
4.05
5.59
2.64
Profit before tax
8.07
7.83
8.3
13.3
Taxes
-2.38
-0.07
-0.42
-5.09
Tax rate
-29.49
-0.89
-5.06
-38.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.69
7.76
7.88
8.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-3.23
Net profit
5.69
7.77
7.88
4.98
yoy growth (%)
-26.76
-1.39
58.23
182.95
NPM
4.64
8.07
8.36
6.7
