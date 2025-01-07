iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Digital Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

233.4
(2.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

122.58

96.19

94.19

74.23

yoy growth (%)

27.43

2.12

26.88

-4.95

Raw materials

-25.44

-24.21

-22.07

-5.92

As % of sales

20.75

25.16

23.43

7.97

Employee costs

-58.3

-35.46

-31.59

-23.39

As % of sales

47.56

36.86

33.53

31.51

Other costs

-17.81

-16.59

-17.93

-13.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.52

17.24

19.03

18.09

Operating profit

21.03

19.93

22.6

31.49

OPM

17.15

20.71

23.99

42.42

Depreciation

-12.69

-12.67

-13.7

-15.96

Interest expense

-2.65

-3.47

-6.19

-4.87

Other income

2.38

4.05

5.59

2.64

Profit before tax

8.07

7.83

8.3

13.3

Taxes

-2.38

-0.07

-0.42

-5.09

Tax rate

-29.49

-0.89

-5.06

-38.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.69

7.76

7.88

8.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-3.23

Net profit

5.69

7.77

7.88

4.98

yoy growth (%)

-26.76

-1.39

58.23

182.95

NPM

4.64

8.07

8.36

6.7

