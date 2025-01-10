Allied Digital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.65
27.42
27.1
27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
447.56
425.68
465.78
451.38
Net Worth
475.21
453.1
492.88
478.38
Minority Interest
Debt
56.19
47.19
42.56
54.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.48
9.23
25.12
26.83
Total Liabilities
540.88
509.52
560.56
560.2
Fixed Assets
168.09
166.44
152.33
158.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
156.2
156.2
156.99
155.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
205.16
165.56
241.67
232.34
Inventories
47.98
42.68
37.89
34.74
Inventory Days
112.82
131.82
Sundry Debtors
91.62
72.2
138.38
136.94
Debtor Days
412.04
519.62
Other Current Assets
128.47
91.48
96.54
102.99
Sundry Creditors
-38.51
-18.16
-19.19
-33.85
Creditor Days
57.14
128.44
Other Current Liabilities
-24.4
-22.64
-11.95
-8.48
Cash
11.43
21.32
9.57
13.75
Total Assets
540.88
509.52
560.56
560.2
