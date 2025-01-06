iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Allied Digital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

227.37
(-5.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Allied Digital Services Ltd

Allied Digital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.07

7.83

8.3

13.3

Depreciation

-12.69

-12.67

-13.7

-15.96

Tax paid

-2.38

-0.07

-0.42

-5.09

Working capital

12.09

12.65

25.17

9.44

Other operating items

Operating

5.08

7.75

19.35

1.69

Capital expenditure

6.52

2.4

-63.95

0.02

Free cash flow

11.61

10.15

-44.6

1.71

Equity raised

914.87

891.69

866.99

848.28

Investing

1.43

0.15

0.49

0.12

Financing

30.91

59.89

17.58

25.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

958.83

961.89

840.46

875.73

Allied Digital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Allied Digital Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.