Allied Digital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.07
7.83
8.3
13.3
Depreciation
-12.69
-12.67
-13.7
-15.96
Tax paid
-2.38
-0.07
-0.42
-5.09
Working capital
12.09
12.65
25.17
9.44
Other operating items
Operating
5.08
7.75
19.35
1.69
Capital expenditure
6.52
2.4
-63.95
0.02
Free cash flow
11.61
10.15
-44.6
1.71
Equity raised
914.87
891.69
866.99
848.28
Investing
1.43
0.15
0.49
0.12
Financing
30.91
59.89
17.58
25.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
958.83
961.89
840.46
875.73
