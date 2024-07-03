iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Digital Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

228.75
(-1.67%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

510.3

493.84

328.26

262

240.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

510.3

493.84

328.26

262

240.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.02

5.63

25.4

3.85

1.25

Total Income

511.32

499.47

353.66

265.85

241.26

Total Expenditure

451.26

424.2

285.29

228.25

200.55

PBIDT

60.06

75.27

68.37

37.6

40.71

Interest

3.54

3

1.73

2.98

4.73

PBDT

56.52

72.27

66.64

34.62

35.98

Depreciation

12.36

12.58

15.28

16.81

15.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.71

17.17

7.51

2.6

3.37

Deferred Tax

-0.28

-1.71

-0.37

-0.13

0.26

Reported Profit After Tax

31.73

44.23

44.22

15.34

16.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

31.74

44.26

44.22

15.33

16.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

20.32

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

31.74

44.26

23.9

15.33

16.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.76

8.14

8.64

3.06

3.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.61

27.32

27.1

25.1

25.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.76

15.24

20.82

14.35

16.96

PBDTM(%)

11.07

14.63

20.3

13.21

14.99

PATM(%)

6.21

8.95

13.47

5.85

6.85

