Allied Digital Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
510.3
493.84
328.26
262
240.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
510.3
493.84
328.26
262
240.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.02
5.63
25.4
3.85
1.25
Total Income
511.32
499.47
353.66
265.85
241.26
Total Expenditure
451.26
424.2
285.29
228.25
200.55
PBIDT
60.06
75.27
68.37
37.6
40.71
Interest
3.54
3
1.73
2.98
4.73
PBDT
56.52
72.27
66.64
34.62
35.98
Depreciation
12.36
12.58
15.28
16.81
15.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.71
17.17
7.51
2.6
3.37
Deferred Tax
-0.28
-1.71
-0.37
-0.13
0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
31.73
44.23
44.22
15.34
16.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31.74
44.26
44.22
15.33
16.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
20.32
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
31.74
44.26
23.9
15.33
16.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.76
8.14
8.64
3.06
3.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.61
27.32
27.1
25.1
25.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.76
15.24
20.82
14.35
16.96
PBDTM(%)
11.07
14.63
20.3
13.21
14.99
PATM(%)
6.21
8.95
13.47
5.85
6.85
