Board Meeting scheduled on 28/10/2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024

Board Meeting scheduled on July 30, 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Trading window closed from July 1, 2024 until 48 hours after declaration of results.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, June 25, 2024, inter alia, considered the following matters: 1. appointment of M/s. Singhi & Co; Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No. 302049E), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. 2. Appointed M/s. KPMR & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Registration No. 104497W) as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

ALLIED DIGITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and 2. To recommend the payment of dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Thursday May, 23, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on May 23, 2024, has Recommend the Final Dividend on Rs 1.50 per Equity Share of Rs 5 each subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Re-appointment of Mr. Nehal Nitin Shah as a Whole time Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from July 30, 2024 to July 29, 2029 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday May 23, 2024 approved shifting of the Registered Office of the Company within the local limit with effect from June 01, 2024 The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday May 23, 2024 has approved the adoption of the new set of Article of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Proceedings of the Board Meeting held on March 22, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Khyati Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

