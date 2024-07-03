Allied Digital Services Ltd Summary

Allied Digital Services Limited is a dynamic IT company, specialising in digital transformation architecture, global managed IT services, and master systems integration. It provides wide information technology and consultancy services including Infrastructure Services, End user IT Support, IT asset life cycle, enterprise applications and integrated solutions. A pioneer in executing smart city projects, Allied Digital Services are amongst the few in the country to be recognised as a Master System Integrator. It provide 360-degree solutions for cybersecurity which are vendor-agnostic and enable creation of SOC-based on providers and are certified to offer cloud solutions to customers. It also offer complete digital transformation services to migrate legacy applications. The Company has created two robust software which gained immense recognition. This includes ADiTaaS (ITSM/ESM platform), an SaaS-based cloud ready service platform and FinoAllied, a pioneering trending conversational banking solution which enables customers to communicate with the bank via multiple digital channels such as web, phone, WhatsApp, social media, wrist watch, Alexa, Google Home, etc. It also helps banks to reach a broader consumer base, deploy new services and drive analytics.The Company is renowned as a leading Global IT Transformation Architect, having its operations in pan India, USA, Australia, Europe, Middle East and Asia pacific with an impeccable track record for designing, developing, deploying digital solutions and delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure services. It provides wide range of information technology and consultancy services including Infrastructure Services, End user IT Support, IT asset life cycle, enterprise applications and integrated solutions.Allied Digital Services Limited was incorporated on February 10, 1995. The company purchased Digital Data Services, a partnership firm on April 1, 1995. In the same year, they entered into Multimedia and Graphics by tying up with Compaq Computers & Creative Multimedia. They acquired the most prestigious contract of maintenance of Air Indias Travel Agent Network continuously for five years from 1996.In the year 2000, the company executed the Solaris support project for Psi-Net to support their Infrastructure at UK. This was the first outsourced overseas contract. In the year 2003, they formed Alam Digital in Yemn, to cater the Middle East oppurutnities. Also, they joined with IBM Global and HP Services for their outsourcing projects.In the year 2004, the company was appointed as Authorised Support Partner for Unisys to manage Dell Support, Cisco, Nortel, Blue Arc etc. The company executed Asias largest wireless infrastructure project for Reliance Infomm. They made a joint venture agreement with CNT International, Srilanka and formed Allied CNT to focus on security solutions from checkpoint, stonegate, websense.In the year 2006, the company made a strategic alliance with e-Cop, Singapore for setting up security operation center in India and with Ericaom, a Israel based company for on-demand access solutions. In the year 2007, they made strategic tie up with Echelon to foray into Intelligent Building Management and Energy Management Solutions.The company was rated as one of the Top 3 TPM Houses of India in the year 1998. In 1999, they got ISO 9001:2000 certification. In the year 2001, they have been given Distinguished Partener award for Unix by HP. In the year 2005, they have been awarded CRN gold Trophy for their 3 initiatives. In May 2008, the compnay received Company of the Year 2008 award from CRN India.In June 2008, GMR Projects awards contract to the company for state-of-art- toll naka project. In July 2008, the company acquired 80.5% stake in US based En Pointe Global Service which is in the business of IT Infrastructure Management/ Remote Management Services provider. Also they icorporated a wholly Owned Subsidiary in the State of Delaware, USA by the name Allied Digital Inc.The Company raised an amount Rs 23,142.21 lacs equivalent to USD 50 Million through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) by allotting 49,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- at a premium of Rs 462.29 per shares to 33 allotees in 2009-10. Thereafter, the Company entered a 50: 50 Joint venture with TES - AMR Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) group and formed Digicomp Electronics Testing Services (Dets) Pte. Ltd as joint venture Company at Singapore through its subsidiary Digicomp Complete Solutions Limited.On April 1st 2011, the Company entered into a final Share Purchase & Joint Venture Agreement with e-Cop Pte Ltd., Singapore. By virtue of this agreement, effective April 1st 2011 e-Cop Surveillance India Pvt. Ltd., became a subsidiary of the Company. In 2021-22, Company scaled to new heights, undertaking significant large projects and contracts. Some of the key ones completed under the Smart City business were, Aurangabad Smart City and Kalyan Dombivli Smart City. Two Major contracts, i.e. one from Globalautomobile Company and second one from a very large Manufacturing conglomerate, and the total outsourcing commenced its execution.