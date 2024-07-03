iifl-logo-icon 1
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Share Price

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open4.15
  • Day's High4.37
  • 52 Wk High6.3
  • Prev. Close4.17
  • Day's Low3.96
  • 52 Wk Low 2
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.45
  • EPS7.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.07
  • Div. Yield0
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.05%

Non-Promoter- 52.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

14.28

14.28

14.28

14.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.78

-13.13

-13.02

-10.25

Net Worth

-3.5

1.15

1.26

4.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.13

3.34

21.01

30.95

yoy growth (%)

232.37

-84.06

-32.09

38.43

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.06

Employee costs

-9.74

-4.67

-14.85

-16.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.65

-2.53

-3.86

0.2

Depreciation

0

-0.28

-0.63

-0.64

Tax paid

0

-0.18

-0.02

0

Working capital

-2.94

-2.31

2.24

-2.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

232.37

-84.06

-32.09

38.43

Op profit growth

12.87

132.27

-177.38

82.17

EBIT growth

640

-73.23

-224.44

18.13

Net profit growth

71.12

-30.06

-2,034.44

-112.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

31.53

22.36

18.6

21.04

53.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.53

22.36

18.6

21.04

53.52

Other Operating Income

0.25

0.2

0.37

0.46

0.57

Other Income

0.01

0.81

0.73

1.35

1.07

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,287.9

33.7715,50,820.8512,1151.752,844198.39

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,904.35

29.247,90,631.045,7682.4133,283182.06

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,816.5

42.614,92,516.652,4792.8711,784145.44

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

546.75

32.122,85,973.542,374.60.1816,481.3110.45

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

6,273.45

41.571,85,769.511,106.21.048,868.4651.56

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Kirti Tripathi

Addtnl Independent Director

Vineet Kumar Tripathi

Addtnl Independent Director

Sirish Kumar Sahoo

Managing Director

Anant Satish Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

Summary

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd (MITL) was incorporated on August 12, 1986 as a private limited company under the name of Sifa India Pvt. Ltd, thereafter the company was converted into a public limited company in July, 1994 and changed its name to present one. Promoted by SIFA GmbH, West Germany and Patel Group of Bombay, MITL manufacturers, exports, imports, buy, sell and deal in electronic systems, information technology including consultancy, computer hardware, software development, infotech services, enterprise solutions, out-sourcing and facility management, internet, E-commerce etc.In 1993, the company diversified into software exports and has been exporting mainly to USA, Italy, Switzerland etc. It further diversified into manufacture of electronic products such as calculators, blinkers, etc in 1994-95. The company also established a branch office in London on May 1998. Melstar Inc is a subsidiary of MITL located in USA. In July, 1999, Melstar Industries (MIL) was amalgamated with the company in terms of scheme of amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble Bombay High Court.The Company made its initial public offer in January 2000. it acquired Linkhand Ltd and its two subsidiaries and also acquired 100% of the equity of Global System Development Inc. in the US. The Company also incorporated subsidiaries in UK, Germany and Singapore.During the year 2005-06, at the Court Convened Meeting, the Scheme of Arrangement for Merger of Melstar Fashions Private Limited (MFPL), a
Company FAQs

What is the Melstar Information Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Melstar Information Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd is ₹6.07 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd is 0.54 and 1.09 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Melstar Information Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd is ₹2 and ₹6.3 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd?

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.73%, 3 Years at 15.62%, 1 Year at 102.38%, 6 Month at -19.81%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at -7.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.94 %

