SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.15
Prev. Close₹4.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹4.37
Day's Low₹3.96
52 Week's High₹6.3
52 Week's Low₹2
Book Value₹5.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.07
P/E0.54
EPS7.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.78
-13.13
-13.02
-10.25
Net Worth
-3.5
1.15
1.26
4.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.13
3.34
21.01
30.95
yoy growth (%)
232.37
-84.06
-32.09
38.43
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.06
Employee costs
-9.74
-4.67
-14.85
-16.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-4.65
-2.53
-3.86
0.2
Depreciation
0
-0.28
-0.63
-0.64
Tax paid
0
-0.18
-0.02
0
Working capital
-2.94
-2.31
2.24
-2.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
232.37
-84.06
-32.09
38.43
Op profit growth
12.87
132.27
-177.38
82.17
EBIT growth
640
-73.23
-224.44
18.13
Net profit growth
71.12
-30.06
-2,034.44
-112.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
31.53
22.36
18.6
21.04
53.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.53
22.36
18.6
21.04
53.52
Other Operating Income
0.25
0.2
0.37
0.46
0.57
Other Income
0.01
0.81
0.73
1.35
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,287.9
|33.77
|15,50,820.85
|12,115
|1.7
|52,844
|198.39
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,904.35
|29.24
|7,90,631.04
|5,768
|2.41
|33,283
|182.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,816.5
|42.61
|4,92,516.65
|2,479
|2.87
|11,784
|145.44
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
546.75
|32.12
|2,85,973.54
|2,374.6
|0.18
|16,481.3
|110.45
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
6,273.45
|41.57
|1,85,769.51
|1,106.2
|1.04
|8,868.4
|651.56
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Independent Director
Kirti Tripathi
Addtnl Independent Director
Vineet Kumar Tripathi
Addtnl Independent Director
Sirish Kumar Sahoo
Managing Director
Anant Satish Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Melstar Information Technologies Ltd
Summary
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd (MITL) was incorporated on August 12, 1986 as a private limited company under the name of Sifa India Pvt. Ltd, thereafter the company was converted into a public limited company in July, 1994 and changed its name to present one. Promoted by SIFA GmbH, West Germany and Patel Group of Bombay, MITL manufacturers, exports, imports, buy, sell and deal in electronic systems, information technology including consultancy, computer hardware, software development, infotech services, enterprise solutions, out-sourcing and facility management, internet, E-commerce etc.In 1993, the company diversified into software exports and has been exporting mainly to USA, Italy, Switzerland etc. It further diversified into manufacture of electronic products such as calculators, blinkers, etc in 1994-95. The company also established a branch office in London on May 1998. Melstar Inc is a subsidiary of MITL located in USA. In July, 1999, Melstar Industries (MIL) was amalgamated with the company in terms of scheme of amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble Bombay High Court.The Company made its initial public offer in January 2000. it acquired Linkhand Ltd and its two subsidiaries and also acquired 100% of the equity of Global System Development Inc. in the US. The Company also incorporated subsidiaries in UK, Germany and Singapore.During the year 2005-06, at the Court Convened Meeting, the Scheme of Arrangement for Merger of Melstar Fashions Private Limited (MFPL), a
Read More
The Melstar Information Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd is ₹6.07 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd is 0.54 and 1.09 as of 02 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Melstar Information Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Melstar Information Technologies Ltd is ₹2 and ₹6.3 as of 02 Sep ‘24
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.73%, 3 Years at 15.62%, 1 Year at 102.38%, 6 Month at -19.81%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at -7.81%.
