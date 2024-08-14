iifl-logo-icon 1
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2021 June 2022 June 2023 and June 2024. b) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2021 September 2022 September 2023. c) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2021 December 2022 and December 2023. d) Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2021 March 2022 March 2023 and March 2024.
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Alteration of Capital by allotment of equity shares to Resolution Applicant Board has approved the Friday, 02.08.2024 as Record Date for the extinguishment and reconstitution of shareholdings Appointment of two Additional Directors as an Independent Directors in Non Executive Category Intimation of change of Registered office of the company within the local limits of the city

