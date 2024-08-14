MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2021 June 2022 June 2023 and June 2024. b) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2021 September 2022 September 2023. c) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2021 December 2022 and December 2023. d) Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2021 March 2022 March 2023 and March 2024.