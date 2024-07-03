iifl-logo-icon 1
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Sept-2003Mar-2003Sept-2002Mar-2002

Gross Sales

25.27

33

36.22

43.15

39.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.27

33

36.22

43.15

39.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

1.54

0.36

1.58

1.13

Total Income

25.29

34.54

36.59

44.72

41.11

Total Expenditure

26.73

31.29

34.38

40.84

38.34

PBIDT

-1.44

3.25

2.2

3.88

2.76

Interest

0.62

0.63

0.68

0.91

0.67

PBDT

-2.06

2.6

1.5

2.97

2.09

Depreciation

3.17

3.64

2.47

1.65

1.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.2

0.1

0.23

-0.05

-0.99

Deferred Tax

0.02

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.05

-1.12

-1.2

1.37

1.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.05

-1.12

-1.21

1.37

1.88

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.14

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.9

-1.12

-1.21

1.37

1.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

1.04

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.27

14.27

14.27

14.27

13.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.69

9.84

6.07

8.99

6.93

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-20.02

-3.42

-3.31

3.17

4.42

