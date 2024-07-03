Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Sept-2003
|Mar-2003
|Sept-2002
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
25.27
33
36.22
43.15
39.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.27
33
36.22
43.15
39.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
1.54
0.36
1.58
1.13
Total Income
25.29
34.54
36.59
44.72
41.11
Total Expenditure
26.73
31.29
34.38
40.84
38.34
PBIDT
-1.44
3.25
2.2
3.88
2.76
Interest
0.62
0.63
0.68
0.91
0.67
PBDT
-2.06
2.6
1.5
2.97
2.09
Depreciation
3.17
3.64
2.47
1.65
1.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.2
0.1
0.23
-0.05
-0.99
Deferred Tax
0.02
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.05
-1.12
-1.2
1.37
1.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.05
-1.12
-1.21
1.37
1.88
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.14
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.9
-1.12
-1.21
1.37
1.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
1.04
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.27
14.27
14.27
14.27
13.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5.69
9.84
6.07
8.99
6.93
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-20.02
-3.42
-3.31
3.17
4.42
