iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.13

3.34

21.01

30.95

yoy growth (%)

232.37

-84.06

-32.09

38.43

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.06

Employee costs

-9.74

-4.67

-14.85

-16.41

As % of sales

87.57

139.45

70.69

53.02

Other costs

-5.83

-2.62

-7.85

-12.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.39

78.24

37.38

39.82

Operating profit

-4.44

-3.94

-1.69

2.19

OPM

-39.96

-117.69

-8.07

7.08

Depreciation

0

-0.28

-0.63

-0.64

Interest expense

-0.27

-1.94

-1.65

-1.57

Other income

0.08

3.63

0.12

0.22

Profit before tax

-4.65

-2.53

-3.86

0.2

Taxes

0

-0.18

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-0.01

7.33

0.56

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.65

-2.71

-3.88

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.65

-2.71

-3.88

0.2

yoy growth (%)

71.12

-30.06

-2,034.44

-112.14

NPM

-41.76

-81.12

-18.48

0.64

Melstar Info. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.