Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.13
3.34
21.01
30.95
yoy growth (%)
232.37
-84.06
-32.09
38.43
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.06
Employee costs
-9.74
-4.67
-14.85
-16.41
As % of sales
87.57
139.45
70.69
53.02
Other costs
-5.83
-2.62
-7.85
-12.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.39
78.24
37.38
39.82
Operating profit
-4.44
-3.94
-1.69
2.19
OPM
-39.96
-117.69
-8.07
7.08
Depreciation
0
-0.28
-0.63
-0.64
Interest expense
-0.27
-1.94
-1.65
-1.57
Other income
0.08
3.63
0.12
0.22
Profit before tax
-4.65
-2.53
-3.86
0.2
Taxes
0
-0.18
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-0.01
7.33
0.56
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.65
-2.71
-3.88
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.65
-2.71
-3.88
0.2
yoy growth (%)
71.12
-30.06
-2,034.44
-112.14
NPM
-41.76
-81.12
-18.48
0.64
