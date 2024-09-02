Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-4.65
-2.53
-3.86
0.2
Depreciation
0
-0.28
-0.63
-0.64
Tax paid
0
-0.18
-0.02
0
Working capital
-2.94
-2.31
2.24
-2.05
Other operating items
Operating
-7.59
-5.31
-2.28
-2.49
Capital expenditure
-16.04
-1.08
-0.07
0.09
Free cash flow
-23.63
-6.39
-2.36
-2.39
Equity raised
-26.14
-20.55
-12.69
-13.03
Investing
-2.12
1.8
-0.49
0.6
Financing
-3.72
4.6
1.65
0.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-55.62
-20.54
-13.89
-14.13
