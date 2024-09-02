iifl-logo-icon 1
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Melstar Information Technologies Ltd

Melstar Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.65

-2.53

-3.86

0.2

Depreciation

0

-0.28

-0.63

-0.64

Tax paid

0

-0.18

-0.02

0

Working capital

-2.94

-2.31

2.24

-2.05

Other operating items

Operating

-7.59

-5.31

-2.28

-2.49

Capital expenditure

-16.04

-1.08

-0.07

0.09

Free cash flow

-23.63

-6.39

-2.36

-2.39

Equity raised

-26.14

-20.55

-12.69

-13.03

Investing

-2.12

1.8

-0.49

0.6

Financing

-3.72

4.6

1.65

0.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-55.62

-20.54

-13.89

-14.13

