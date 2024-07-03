iifl-logo-icon 1
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2003Dec-2002Dec-2001Dec-2000

Gross Sales

50.59

61.09

52.49

44.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.59

61.09

52.49

44.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.75

1.8

1.47

0.5

Total Income

52.34

62.9

53.95

44.79

Total Expenditure

48.68

57.38

54.09

37.9

PBIDT

3.67

5.51

-0.12

6.9

Interest

1.11

1.23

1.25

0

PBDT

2.55

4.28

-1.37

6.9

Depreciation

5.4

2.59

2.32

1.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

-0.1

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.04

1.78

-3.76

5.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.04

1.79

-3.76

5.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.04

1.79

-3.76

5.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

1.35

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.27

14.27

13.82

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.25

9.03

-0.24

15.57

PBDTM(%)

5.06

7.02

-2.62

15.57

PATM(%)

-6.02

2.93

-7.18

12.64

