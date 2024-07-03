Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
|Dec-2001
|Dec-2000
Gross Sales
50.59
61.09
52.49
44.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.59
61.09
52.49
44.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.75
1.8
1.47
0.5
Total Income
52.34
62.9
53.95
44.79
Total Expenditure
48.68
57.38
54.09
37.9
PBIDT
3.67
5.51
-0.12
6.9
Interest
1.11
1.23
1.25
0
PBDT
2.55
4.28
-1.37
6.9
Depreciation
5.4
2.59
2.32
1.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
-0.1
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.04
1.78
-3.76
5.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.04
1.79
-3.76
5.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.04
1.79
-3.76
5.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
1.35
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.27
14.27
13.82
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.25
9.03
-0.24
15.57
PBDTM(%)
5.06
7.02
-2.62
15.57
PATM(%)
-6.02
2.93
-7.18
12.64
