Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,287.9
|33.77
|15,50,820.85
|12,115
|1.7
|52,844
|198.39
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,904.35
|29.24
|7,90,631.04
|5,768
|2.41
|33,283
|182.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,816.5
|42.61
|4,92,516.65
|2,479
|2.87
|11,784
|145.44
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
546.75
|32.12
|2,85,973.54
|2,374.6
|0.18
|16,481.3
|110.45
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
6,273.45
|41.57
|1,85,769.51
|1,106.2
|1.04
|8,868.4
|651.56
No Record Found
