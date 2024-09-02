iifl-logo-icon 1
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

14.28

14.28

14.28

14.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.78

-13.13

-13.02

-10.25

Net Worth

-3.5

1.15

1.26

4.03

Minority Interest

Debt

2.97

2.47

11.65

10.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.53

3.62

12.91

14.16

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

8.63

9.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

1.91

2.26

0.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.98

1.68

1.84

4.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.38

0.33

1.1

2.03

Debtor Days

78.02

119.86

35.25

Other Current Assets

8.21

11.51

11.26

10.53

Sundry Creditors

-7.55

-7.25

-6.86

-5.5

Creditor Days

247.51

747.49

95.51

Other Current Liabilities

-5.02

-2.91

-3.66

-2.81

Cash

1.3

0.03

0.18

0.13

Total Assets

-0.53

3.63

12.91

14.16

