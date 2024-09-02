Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.78
-13.13
-13.02
-10.25
Net Worth
-3.5
1.15
1.26
4.03
Minority Interest
Debt
2.97
2.47
11.65
10.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.53
3.62
12.91
14.16
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
8.63
9.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
1.91
2.26
0.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.98
1.68
1.84
4.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.38
0.33
1.1
2.03
Debtor Days
78.02
119.86
35.25
Other Current Assets
8.21
11.51
11.26
10.53
Sundry Creditors
-7.55
-7.25
-6.86
-5.5
Creditor Days
247.51
747.49
95.51
Other Current Liabilities
-5.02
-2.91
-3.66
-2.81
Cash
1.3
0.03
0.18
0.13
Total Assets
-0.53
3.63
12.91
14.16
