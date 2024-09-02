iifl-logo-icon 1
Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

4.25
(1.92%)
Sep 2, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41

20.22

-11.64

-60.68

Op profit growth

40.39

-169.48

11.21

-201.32

EBIT growth

-17.04

-204.06

146.66

-125.07

Net profit growth

-77.26

-31.6

85.45

-187.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.32

5.35

-9.25

-7.35

EBIT margin

3.93

6.68

-7.72

-2.76

Net profit margin

-1.19

-7.43

-13.06

-6.22

RoCE

7.06

8.72

-8.16

-3.53

RoNW

-1.24

-4.74

-5.53

-2.54

RoA

-0.53

-2.42

-3.45

-1.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.75

-1.66

-2.27

-1.5

Book value per share

5.15

5.44

6.81

8.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-7.58

-2.52

-0.87

-2.03

P/B

1.1

0.77

0.29

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

9.91

6.65

-17.35

36.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

10.76

0

3.09

-5.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.83

62.19

153.29

270.35

Inventory days

2.6

0

0

0

Creditor days

-72.69

-53.64

-130.87

-229.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.78

-1.08

1.56

0.72

Net debt / equity

1.49

1.11

0.8

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

6.57

7.24

-4.56

-3.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.24

0

-0.01

0

Employee costs

-54.05

-76.84

-85.76

-79.14

Other costs

-40.37

-17.8

-23.47

-28.21

