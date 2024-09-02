Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41
20.22
-11.64
-60.68
Op profit growth
40.39
-169.48
11.21
-201.32
EBIT growth
-17.04
-204.06
146.66
-125.07
Net profit growth
-77.26
-31.6
85.45
-187.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.32
5.35
-9.25
-7.35
EBIT margin
3.93
6.68
-7.72
-2.76
Net profit margin
-1.19
-7.43
-13.06
-6.22
RoCE
7.06
8.72
-8.16
-3.53
RoNW
-1.24
-4.74
-5.53
-2.54
RoA
-0.53
-2.42
-3.45
-1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.75
-1.66
-2.27
-1.5
Book value per share
5.15
5.44
6.81
8.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-7.58
-2.52
-0.87
-2.03
P/B
1.1
0.77
0.29
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
9.91
6.65
-17.35
36.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
10.76
0
3.09
-5.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.83
62.19
153.29
270.35
Inventory days
2.6
0
0
0
Creditor days
-72.69
-53.64
-130.87
-229.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.78
-1.08
1.56
0.72
Net debt / equity
1.49
1.11
0.8
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
6.57
7.24
-4.56
-3.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.24
0
-0.01
0
Employee costs
-54.05
-76.84
-85.76
-79.14
Other costs
-40.37
-17.8
-23.47
-28.21
