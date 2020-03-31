To the Members of

MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty in relation to Going Concern

Further as mentioned in Note No. 17.1, 21.1 and 28(j) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been referred to National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and there are persistent severe strains on the working capital and there is considerable decline in level of operations of the Company and net worth of the Company as on the reporting date is negative and it continues to incur losses. Since Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) is currently in progress, as per the Code, it is required that the Company be managed as going concern during CIRP. Accordingly, the standalone financial statements are continued to be prepared on going concern basis. However, there exists a material uncertainty about the ability of the Company to continue as a "Going Concern". The same is dependent upon the resolution plan to be approved by NCLT. The appropriateness of the preparation of standalone financial statements on a going concern basis is critically dependent upon CIRP as specified in the Code. necessary adjustments required on the carrying amount of assets and liabilities are not ascertainable at this stage.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Preparation of the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the Information included in the Board Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Management Discussions and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, Shareholders Information and Other Information in Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

The information to the extent available relating to the Standalone Financial Statements which will be included in the Management discussion and analysis and Financial Performance Highlights have been made available to us prior to the date of this Auditors Report and we have not observed any misstatement.

The Other Information to the extent not made available to us as of the date of the Signing this report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In Connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements our responsibility is to read the Other information and identified above when it becomes available, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Other information, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with Governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained,whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it possible that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work.; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged to governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit finding, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance regarding with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our Independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From tha matters communicated with those charged to governance, we determine those matters that were most significant in the audit of standalone financial statements for the current period and therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in the auditors report unless the law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reanaby be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2".

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2020 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

- The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 37(f) to the financial statements;

- The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

- There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For SARDA & PAREEK Chartered Accountants FRN no. 109262W S/d- Gaurav Sarda Partner Membership No. 110208 Mumbai, December 08, 2020.

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020.

1. Fixed Assets

a. Maintenance of Records

- The Company has generally maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE);

b. Physical verification

There is a regular programme of physical verification of all fixed assets, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion and as per the information given by the Management, the discrepancies observed were not material and have been appropriately accounted in the books.

c. Title Deeds

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not hold any property and hence this clause is not applicable.

2. Inventory

The Company is in the business of rendering services and consequently does not have any inventories during the year. Consequently, clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

3. Investment Made, Loans or Advances Given.

The company has granted interest free loan of Rs. 178.55 lakhs to Birla Power Solution covered in register maintained under section 189 of the companies Act 2013. No recoveries have been made and company has provided for Rs. 178.55 lakhs as doubtful recoveries.

4. Loans, Investments, Guarantees or Securities falling under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act.

In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. Deposits Accepted

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder with regard to the deposits accepted from the public. According to the information and explanations given to us, no Order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

6. Maintenance of Cost Records

According to the information and explanations given to us, the central government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the companies act 2013.

7. Depositing Statutory Dues a. The company is irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees state insurance, Income tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Details of outstanding undisputed statutory dues at the year end and outstanding for more than six months are as under. months are as under.

(Amount in Lakhs) Particulars Dues as on March 31, 2020 Outstanding for more than 6 months as on March 31, 2020 Service Tax 155.81 155.81 VAT 2.18 2.18 ESIC- Salary 6.01 6.01 PF 47.60 38.58 PT 5.39 5.06 TDS 52.09 39.08 GST 175.03 76.88

b. The details of dues of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are given in the Annexure to this report.

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending ESIC Act, 1948 ESIC Liability 1.36 FY 2005-06 ESIC Authority

8. Default in Repayment of Loan or Other Borrowings

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of the loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. In view of the above reporting under clause (ix) (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) is not applicable.

9. Moneys Raised

During the year the company has not raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), hence this clause is not applicable.

10. Fraud Reported or Noticed

As represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any material fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year nor we have been informed of any such case by the management that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

11. Managerial Remuneration

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

12. Nidhi Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company and therefore the reporting under clause (xiii) is not applicable.

13. Transaction with Related Parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14. Preferential Allotment / Private Placement

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xiv) of the order is not applicable.

15. Non-Cash Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 and reporting under clause (xv) is not applicable.

16. Applicability of Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not required to register under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, Clause 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

For SARDA & PAREEK Chartered Accountants FRN no. 109262W S/d- Gaurav Sarda Partner Membership No. 110208 Mumbai, December 08, 2020

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure Referred to in Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Even date to the members of MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MELSTAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1)Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;(3)Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.