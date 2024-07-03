Summary

Fidel Softech Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Fidel Softech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 24, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Fidel Softech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on April 13, 2022.The Company is promoted by Sunil Sudhakar Kulkarni and Prachi Sunil Kulkarni. The Company is a LangTech Consulting firm helping clients go global by delivering technology driven solutions and services with last-mile delivery (UI /UX) in local languages. The Company works with clients across diverse domains in the areas of technology Implementation, localization services & consulting or staffing services.The Company offer a wide range of portfolio services in IT services including software development, infrastructure & cloud support, localization including translation, interpretation, software localization & multilingual data creation and consulting & staffing services including training. The Company offers software development & cloud infrastructure support services, localisation services; such as translation, interpretation, content creation, multi lingual data creation, transcription & annotation for training AI engines, Video subtitling and other video audio services, data engineering, testing, scripting & tooling services and consulting & staffin

