iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fidel Softech Ltd Share Price

200
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open211
  • Day's High219.75
  • 52 Wk High213
  • Prev. Close206
  • Day's Low198
  • 52 Wk Low 86.2
  • Turnover (lac)80
  • P/E38.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.53
  • EPS5.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)275.01
  • Div. Yield0.53
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fidel Softech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

211

Prev. Close

206

Turnover(Lac.)

80

Day's High

219.75

Day's Low

198

52 Week's High

213

52 Week's Low

86.2

Book Value

30.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

275.01

P/E

38.65

EPS

5.33

Divi. Yield

0.53

Fidel Softech Ltd Corporate Action

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.1

Record Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Fidel Softech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fidel Softech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.27%

Foreign: 55.27%

Indian: 17.50%

Non-Promoter- 27.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fidel Softech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.75

13.75

10.1

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.75

18.65

4.78

10.06

Net Worth

37.5

32.4

14.88

10.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

26.31

25.71

22.37

14.55

yoy growth (%)

2.33

14.91

53.77

3.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.5

Employee costs

-11.66

-11.94

-8.47

-8.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.29

4.59

4.3

0.58

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.77

-0.11

Tax paid

-1.72

-1.14

-1.15

-0.16

Working capital

8.15

-0.62

1.07

-0.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.33

14.91

53.77

3.64

Op profit growth

40.65

-9.49

493.2

-41.01

EBIT growth

38.2

5.3

537.58

-40.03

Net profit growth

32.31

9.61

639.58

-23.65

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Fidel Softech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fidel Softech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Sunil Sudhakar Kulkarni

Managing Director

Mrs Prachi Sunil Kulkarni

Non Executive Director

Shyamak Sunil Kulkarni

Independent Director

Pradeep Shivshankar Dharane

Independent Director

Girish Mohan Desai

Independent Director

Apurva Pradeep Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fidel Softech Ltd

Summary

Fidel Softech Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Fidel Softech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 24, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Fidel Softech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on April 13, 2022.The Company is promoted by Sunil Sudhakar Kulkarni and Prachi Sunil Kulkarni. The Company is a LangTech Consulting firm helping clients go global by delivering technology driven solutions and services with last-mile delivery (UI /UX) in local languages. The Company works with clients across diverse domains in the areas of technology Implementation, localization services & consulting or staffing services.The Company offer a wide range of portfolio services in IT services including software development, infrastructure & cloud support, localization including translation, interpretation, software localization & multilingual data creation and consulting & staffing services including training. The Company offers software development & cloud infrastructure support services, localisation services; such as translation, interpretation, content creation, multi lingual data creation, transcription & annotation for training AI engines, Video subtitling and other video audio services, data engineering, testing, scripting & tooling services and consulting & staffin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fidel Softech Ltd share price today?

The Fidel Softech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fidel Softech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fidel Softech Ltd is ₹275.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fidel Softech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fidel Softech Ltd is 38.65 and 7.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fidel Softech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fidel Softech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fidel Softech Ltd is ₹86.2 and ₹213 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fidel Softech Ltd?

Fidel Softech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 49.18%, 1 Year at 92.34%, 6 Month at 75.84%, 3 Month at 57.25% and 1 Month at 22.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fidel Softech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fidel Softech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fidel Softech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.