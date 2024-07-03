SectorIT - Software
Open₹211
Prev. Close₹206
Turnover(Lac.)₹80
Day's High₹219.75
Day's Low₹198
52 Week's High₹213
52 Week's Low₹86.2
Book Value₹30.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)275.01
P/E38.65
EPS5.33
Divi. Yield0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.75
13.75
10.1
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.75
18.65
4.78
10.06
Net Worth
37.5
32.4
14.88
10.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.31
25.71
22.37
14.55
yoy growth (%)
2.33
14.91
53.77
3.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.5
Employee costs
-11.66
-11.94
-8.47
-8.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.29
4.59
4.3
0.58
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.77
-0.11
Tax paid
-1.72
-1.14
-1.15
-0.16
Working capital
8.15
-0.62
1.07
-0.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.33
14.91
53.77
3.64
Op profit growth
40.65
-9.49
493.2
-41.01
EBIT growth
38.2
5.3
537.58
-40.03
Net profit growth
32.31
9.61
639.58
-23.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Sunil Sudhakar Kulkarni
Managing Director
Mrs Prachi Sunil Kulkarni
Non Executive Director
Shyamak Sunil Kulkarni
Independent Director
Pradeep Shivshankar Dharane
Independent Director
Girish Mohan Desai
Independent Director
Apurva Pradeep Joshi
Summary
Fidel Softech Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Fidel Softech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 24, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Fidel Softech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on April 13, 2022.The Company is promoted by Sunil Sudhakar Kulkarni and Prachi Sunil Kulkarni. The Company is a LangTech Consulting firm helping clients go global by delivering technology driven solutions and services with last-mile delivery (UI /UX) in local languages. The Company works with clients across diverse domains in the areas of technology Implementation, localization services & consulting or staffing services.The Company offer a wide range of portfolio services in IT services including software development, infrastructure & cloud support, localization including translation, interpretation, software localization & multilingual data creation and consulting & staffing services including training. The Company offers software development & cloud infrastructure support services, localisation services; such as translation, interpretation, content creation, multi lingual data creation, transcription & annotation for training AI engines, Video subtitling and other video audio services, data engineering, testing, scripting & tooling services and consulting & staffin
The Fidel Softech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fidel Softech Ltd is ₹275.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fidel Softech Ltd is 38.65 and 7.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fidel Softech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fidel Softech Ltd is ₹86.2 and ₹213 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fidel Softech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 49.18%, 1 Year at 92.34%, 6 Month at 75.84%, 3 Month at 57.25% and 1 Month at 22.04%.
