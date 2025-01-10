To the Members of Fidel Softech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Fidel Softech Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significantaccounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue recognition and Transactions with related parties

(Refer note 19 and 29 of the accompanying financial statements)

The Company has various streams of revenue with multiple types of customer contracts characterized by a large volume of transactions. Revenue recognition involves certain key judgments relating to identification of contracts with customers, determination of transaction price, achievement of milestones and completion of contracts. Due to multiple types of revenue contracts with large volume of transactions and judgment required by the management this matter is considered as a key audit matter. Further, revenue from transactions with related parties comprises around 34% of revenues in FY 2023-24.

Receivables and loans to related parties comprise around 24 % of total assets as on 31 March 2024. We identified revenue recognition and transactions with related parties as a key audit matter.

Our Audit Procedures included the following:

? Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies and its compliances with applicable accounting standards. We selected samples from various types of customer contracts and tested the occurrence, completeness and measurement of those transactions by inspecting the underlying documents.

? Performed testing for samples of revenue transactions recorded closer to the year-end by verifying underlying documents, to assess the accuracy of the period in which revenue was recognized also inspected relevant ledgers, purchase orders, agreements and other information that indicate the existence of related party relationships or transactions.

? Evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the relevant internal financial revenue of related parties and ensuring compliance with statutory requirements, assessing recoverability of the amount due from the related parties.

? Evaluated the completeness, adequacy and appropriatenessofdisclosuresmade financialstatements of revenue the (including from related parties) in accordance with the requirements of applicable AS.

? Tested recoverability of loans, receivables and investments in related parties including managements basis of considering such amounts recoverable and checking the repayment of such balances over the year. ? Obtained and read the personal guarantee provided by promoters of the Company in relation to loans and receivables from related party namely LinguaSol Private Limited.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, including annexures thereto, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation thatwereoperatingeffectively and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists relatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to the modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure andcontentofthefinancialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") 1. Astatementonthemattersspecified issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specifiedin Order . paragraphs 3 and 4 ofthe

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph h (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g). c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid the financial statements comply with the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified for the year ended 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014. g) With respect totheadequacyoftheinternal financialreporting of the Company and the operating controlsover effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations which may have an impact on its financial position. (Refer Note 38 to the financial statements) ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeablelosses. statements) (ReferNote40tothefinancial iii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeablelosses. statements) (ReferNote39tothefinancial iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company (Refer Note 39 to the financial statements) iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 41 in Notes to the Accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 41 in Notes to the Accounts), no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries c. Based on audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The Company has declared and paid dividend during the year in compliance of Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. (Refer Note 42 to the financial statements) vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that the audit trail feature of Tally Prime (EL) software used by the Company to maintain accounting records did not operate for a period of initial 12 days for the reporting period. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP d >Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 We report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year and material discrepancies were not noticed during such verification.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties. Accordingly, Clause 3(i) (c) of the Order regarding title deeds of immovable properties is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) & intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i) (d) of the Order regarding Revaluation of PPE and intangible assets is not applicable.

(e) According to the information, explanations given and represented to us by the management of company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) The Company is a service company, primarily engaged in content localization services, manpower staffing services related services. Accordingly, the Company does not hold any inventory. Also the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of Rs 1 Crore which is less than limit prescribed of Rs. five crores under sub-clause 3(ii)(b). Hence, reporting under paragraph 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in Fixed Deposit with Scheduled Bank. According to the information and explanations provided to us, such investments are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has granted unsecured loans to Company, namely LinguaSol Private Limited (Amount outstanding inclusive of Interest as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 3,89,60,324), which is a party covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act. a. In absence of formal agreement for the loans given, we are unable to comment whether or not the terms and conditions of grant of such loans are prejudicial to the Companys interest. b. During FY 21-22, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Accordingly, Repayment of principal amount of loans and receipts of interest are regular during the year except for repayment of Rs.37.5 Lakhs which were due on 31.03.2024. c. No loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us: a. In respect of loans, made investments or given guarantees which are covered by the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. b. In respect of other loans and investments made by the Company, provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public under Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

As informed and represented to us no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, for any of the products and services rendered of the company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Service Tax, Goods &

Services Tax, Employees State Insurance, Cess and any other material statutory dues have generally been deposited regularly during the year by the Company with appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in few cases. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, other than dues of Rs. 8,553/- towards Employees State Insurance and Rs. 617/- towards Employees Provident Fund. There are no dues on account of income tax, goods and services tax and any other statutory dues as may be applicable, that have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on 31st March 2024. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by management, we have not come across any transactions, not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Based on representation given by the management of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us- a. The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institute or government or any government authority. c. Company has not obtained any money by way of term loan during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix) (c) is not applicable. d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes. e. The Company does not have any subsidiary, associates & joint venture during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) and 3 (ix) (f) is not applicable.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us: a. Moneys raised by way of initial public offer of the equity shares of the Company during the FY 22-23 , have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were raised. The unutilized portion has been invested in debt mutual funds and fixed deposits with scheduled bank. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting upon the true and fair view of the financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us: a. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. b. No report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government has been filed duringtheyear . c. No whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, a. The Companys internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. Reports submitted by the internal auditor during the year have been considered during the course of our audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. The Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (xvii)The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the financial year ended on 31 st March 2024 and the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us: a. In respect of other than ongoing projects, there is no unspent amount that would be required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to section 135(5) of the said Act. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. b. There are no unspent amounts with respect to ongoing projects that would be required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act.

(xxi)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures as on 31st March 2024 hence the Company does not require to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.105215W/W100057

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure as referred to in paragraph 2(f) in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Fidel Softech Limited on the Financial Statements of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Fidel Softech Limited ("the Company") as of 31 st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financialreporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial effectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including controlsthatwereoperating adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.