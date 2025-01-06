iifl-logo-icon 1
Fidel Softech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

200
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:42 PM

Fidel Softech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.29

4.59

4.3

0.58

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.77

-0.11

Tax paid

-1.72

-1.14

-1.15

-0.16

Working capital

8.15

-0.62

1.07

-0.71

Other operating items

Operating

12.53

2.68

3.44

-0.39

Capital expenditure

0.07

-1.92

2.15

0.05

Free cash flow

12.6

0.76

5.59

-0.34

Equity raised

20.12

13.21

5.93

4.24

Investing

-1.6

2.45

1.13

0.01

Financing

1.03

0.94

1.4

2.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.15

17.37

14.05

6.17

