Fidel Softech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.29
4.59
4.3
0.58
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.77
-0.11
Tax paid
-1.72
-1.14
-1.15
-0.16
Working capital
8.15
-0.62
1.07
-0.71
Other operating items
Operating
12.53
2.68
3.44
-0.39
Capital expenditure
0.07
-1.92
2.15
0.05
Free cash flow
12.6
0.76
5.59
-0.34
Equity raised
20.12
13.21
5.93
4.24
Investing
-1.6
2.45
1.13
0.01
Financing
1.03
0.94
1.4
2.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.15
17.37
14.05
6.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.