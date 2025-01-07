iifl-logo-icon 1
Fidel Softech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

26.31

25.71

22.37

14.55

yoy growth (%)

2.33

14.91

53.77

3.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.5

Employee costs

-11.66

-11.94

-8.47

-8.31

As % of sales

44.32

46.47

37.88

57.13

Other costs

-8.57

-9.44

-9.12

-5.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.58

36.73

40.78

36.83

Operating profit

6.07

4.31

4.77

0.8

OPM

23.08

16.79

21.32

5.52

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.14

-0.77

-0.11

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.07

-0.12

-0.1

Other income

0.55

0.49

0.42

0

Profit before tax

6.29

4.59

4.3

0.58

Taxes

-1.72

-1.14

-1.15

-0.16

Tax rate

-27.43

-24.83

-26.89

-27.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.56

3.45

3.14

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.56

3.45

3.14

0.42

yoy growth (%)

32.31

9.61

639.58

-23.65

NPM

17.34

13.41

14.06

2.92

