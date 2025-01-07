Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26.31
25.71
22.37
14.55
yoy growth (%)
2.33
14.91
53.77
3.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.5
Employee costs
-11.66
-11.94
-8.47
-8.31
As % of sales
44.32
46.47
37.88
57.13
Other costs
-8.57
-9.44
-9.12
-5.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.58
36.73
40.78
36.83
Operating profit
6.07
4.31
4.77
0.8
OPM
23.08
16.79
21.32
5.52
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.14
-0.77
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.07
-0.12
-0.1
Other income
0.55
0.49
0.42
0
Profit before tax
6.29
4.59
4.3
0.58
Taxes
-1.72
-1.14
-1.15
-0.16
Tax rate
-27.43
-24.83
-26.89
-27.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.56
3.45
3.14
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.56
3.45
3.14
0.42
yoy growth (%)
32.31
9.61
639.58
-23.65
NPM
17.34
13.41
14.06
2.92
