Fidel Softech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.75
13.75
10.1
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.75
18.65
4.78
10.06
Net Worth
37.5
32.4
14.88
10.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.62
0.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.5
32.4
16.5
11.02
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.32
0.14
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.67
14.16
1.99
3.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.59
0.61
0.41
1.02
Networking Capital
17.53
13.58
11.28
3.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
12.05
9.76
5.86
2.99
Debtor Days
81.28
42.44
Other Current Assets
12
8.91
9.02
7.47
Sundry Creditors
-1.66
-1.27
-0.73
-1.1
Creditor Days
10.12
15.61
Other Current Liabilities
-4.86
-3.82
-2.87
-5.46
Cash
3.52
3.74
2.68
2.25
Total Assets
37.49
32.41
16.5
11.01
