Fidel Softech Ltd Summary

Fidel Softech Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Fidel Softech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 24, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Fidel Softech Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune on April 13, 2022.The Company is promoted by Sunil Sudhakar Kulkarni and Prachi Sunil Kulkarni. The Company is a LangTech Consulting firm helping clients go global by delivering technology driven solutions and services with last-mile delivery (UI /UX) in local languages. The Company works with clients across diverse domains in the areas of technology Implementation, localization services & consulting or staffing services.The Company offer a wide range of portfolio services in IT services including software development, infrastructure & cloud support, localization including translation, interpretation, software localization & multilingual data creation and consulting & staffing services including training. The Company offers software development & cloud infrastructure support services, localisation services; such as translation, interpretation, content creation, multi lingual data creation, transcription & annotation for training AI engines, Video subtitling and other video audio services, data engineering, testing, scripting & tooling services and consulting & staffing services.Apart from this, the Company offers bilingual software development capabilities & has engineers speaking in various languages working for Asian markets. The Company train engineers in various languages & technology & works closely with Asian geography clients. The Company takes up turnkey projects, product design & development, operational support & manpower augmentation as well. The Company participates in events, industry exhibitions to showcase its services and solutions. Besides this, Company also tries to get published in some magazine through relevant article coverage on specific technologies or language related. The Company offers unique training services to its domestic and international clients. The Company offer translation services in multiple languages with a special focus on all Indian, Japanese and other Asian languages. Most translated language pairs include 8 Indian languages (Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati), Japanese, Khmer, German. Translation is done for manuals, marketing material, specifications, website contents and much more. The file formats could be xml, xliff, MS documents, text or PDF formats. Presently, the Company has been providing quality interpretation services. This could be for clients with international alliances and meetings or between onsite-offshore requirements or for L1 (level one) support requirements. The Company has developed a FIX protocol and capital markets training under which it train engineers in capital markets, like front office - middle office - back office process and FIX protocol connectivity.The Company caters to both domestic and international markets. While the office is in Pune, domestically, the Company cater to clients across Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Its customer base is spread globally with presence in countries like Argentina, Belgium, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dubai, Egypt, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States of America.The Company has in-house Linguistics and Technology skill sets which provides better control on delivery timelines, quality and pricing and specializes in delivering technology solutions in local language UI/ UX and hence has an advantage to work in regions which has language dependencies. Moreover, the Company has the ability to support multiple languages including Indian languages through pre-vetted database of linguists from all over the world. The Company has been accredited with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO: 9001: 2015 certified conforming to the Information Security Management System standard and Quality Management System standard. The Company has a culture of the above quality systems, which is visible throughout the entire organisation and the certification is valid for management of information security pertaining to design, development, maintenance and project management of software and localization systems with statement of applicability and design, development and maintenance of software and localization systems.The Company made an IPO by raising funds from public with an issuance of 36,48,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 13.49 crore in June, 2022. In January 2024, Fidel expanded its operations by setting up a team of 40 language engineers along with management and HR operations at the Hyderabad office. The Company implemented Translation Management System (TMS) Plunet to optimizeoperations and delivery, enhancing its service to the global market.