Summary

Sasken Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in the State of Gujarat on February 13, 1989 as ASIC Technologies Private Limited. On October 13, 1992, Company name was changed to Silicon Automation Systems (India) Private Limited and again to Silicon Automation Systems Limited on December 30, 1998. On October 17, 2000, Company changed the name to Sasken Communication Technologies Limited and later, the name of the Company was changed to Sasken Technologies Limited effective from February 14, 2017.Sasken Technologies is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices & Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, SatCom and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of over a 100 Fortune 500 companies, powering over a billion devices through its services and IP. Established in 1989, Sasken employs around 1,500 people, operating from state-of-the-art centers and offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata (India), Kaustinen, Tampere and Vantaa (Finland). Sasken also has its presence across Germany, Japan and USA.The Company helps businesses across the communications value chain accelerate product development life cycles. Sasken offers a unique combination of research and development consultancy, wireless software products and software services, and works with

