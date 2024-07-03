Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2,136
Prev. Close₹2,141.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹215.73
Day's High₹2,147.15
Day's Low₹2,010.1
52 Week's High₹2,399.8
52 Week's Low₹1,278.8
Book Value₹528.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,081.69
P/E51.1
EPS41.87
Divi. Yield1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.08
15.05
15.05
15.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
757.35
703.04
641.51
553.69
Net Worth
772.43
718.09
656.56
568.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
385.89
392.45
416.7
390.45
yoy growth (%)
-1.67
-5.81
6.72
-2.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-232.7
-231.54
-268.24
-281.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
156.25
146.14
115.76
66.87
Depreciation
-5.86
-9.19
-9.93
-6.08
Tax paid
-27.95
-33.51
-33.45
-9.35
Working capital
-37.28
38.28
-24.04
38.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.67
-5.81
6.72
-2.85
Op profit growth
-4.69
40.62
148.64
14.11
EBIT growth
6.6
25.96
74.05
19.06
Net profit growth
38.54
12.5
5.84
-62.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
406.43
446.98
433.91
444.84
492.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
406.43
446.98
433.91
444.84
492.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
70.86
29.74
35.33
29.62
35.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Rajiv C Mody
Non Executive Director
G Venkatesh
Non Executive Director
Pranabh D Mody
Independent Director
Bharat V Patel
Independent Director
Sunirmal Talukdar
Independent Director
Madhu Khatri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paawan Bhargava
Independent Director
Som Mittal
Independent Director
Raja Ramana Macha
Independent Director
Sunil Sachan
Summary
Sasken Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in the State of Gujarat on February 13, 1989 as ASIC Technologies Private Limited. On October 13, 1992, Company name was changed to Silicon Automation Systems (India) Private Limited and again to Silicon Automation Systems Limited on December 30, 1998. On October 17, 2000, Company changed the name to Sasken Communication Technologies Limited and later, the name of the Company was changed to Sasken Technologies Limited effective from February 14, 2017.Sasken Technologies is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices & Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, SatCom and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of over a 100 Fortune 500 companies, powering over a billion devices through its services and IP. Established in 1989, Sasken employs around 1,500 people, operating from state-of-the-art centers and offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata (India), Kaustinen, Tampere and Vantaa (Finland). Sasken also has its presence across Germany, Japan and USA.The Company helps businesses across the communications value chain accelerate product development life cycles. Sasken offers a unique combination of research and development consultancy, wireless software products and software services, and works with
The Sasken Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2040 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sasken Technologies Ltd is ₹3081.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sasken Technologies Ltd is 51.1 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sasken Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sasken Technologies Ltd is ₹1278.8 and ₹2399.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sasken Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.80%, 3 Years at 16.79%, 1 Year at 46.94%, 6 Month at 15.48%, 3 Month at 48.46% and 1 Month at -2.95%.
