Sasken Technologies Ltd Share Price

2,040
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,136
  • Day's High2,147.15
  • 52 Wk High2,399.8
  • Prev. Close2,141.55
  • Day's Low2,010.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,278.8
  • Turnover (lac)215.73
  • P/E51.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value528.33
  • EPS41.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,081.69
  • Div. Yield1.17
Sasken Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2,136

Prev. Close

2,141.55

Turnover(Lac.)

215.73

Day's High

2,147.15

Day's Low

2,010.1

52 Week's High

2,399.8

52 Week's Low

1,278.8

Book Value

528.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,081.69

P/E

51.1

EPS

41.87

Divi. Yield

1.17

Sasken Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 05 Nov, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sasken Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sasken Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.26%

Foreign: 24.26%

Indian: 18.84%

Non-Promoter- 19.63%

Institutions: 19.63%

Non-Institutions: 37.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sasken Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.08

15.05

15.05

15.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

757.35

703.04

641.51

553.69

Net Worth

772.43

718.09

656.56

568.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

385.89

392.45

416.7

390.45

yoy growth (%)

-1.67

-5.81

6.72

-2.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-232.7

-231.54

-268.24

-281.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

156.25

146.14

115.76

66.87

Depreciation

-5.86

-9.19

-9.93

-6.08

Tax paid

-27.95

-33.51

-33.45

-9.35

Working capital

-37.28

38.28

-24.04

38.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.67

-5.81

6.72

-2.85

Op profit growth

-4.69

40.62

148.64

14.11

EBIT growth

6.6

25.96

74.05

19.06

Net profit growth

38.54

12.5

5.84

-62.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

406.43

446.98

433.91

444.84

492.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

406.43

446.98

433.91

444.84

492.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

70.86

29.74

35.33

29.62

35.75

Sasken Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sasken Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Rajiv C Mody

Non Executive Director

G Venkatesh

Non Executive Director

Pranabh D Mody

Independent Director

Bharat V Patel

Independent Director

Sunirmal Talukdar

Independent Director

Madhu Khatri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paawan Bhargava

Independent Director

Som Mittal

Independent Director

Raja Ramana Macha

Independent Director

Sunil Sachan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sasken Technologies Ltd

Summary

Sasken Technologies Limited was originally incorporated in the State of Gujarat on February 13, 1989 as ASIC Technologies Private Limited. On October 13, 1992, Company name was changed to Silicon Automation Systems (India) Private Limited and again to Silicon Automation Systems Limited on December 30, 1998. On October 17, 2000, Company changed the name to Sasken Communication Technologies Limited and later, the name of the Company was changed to Sasken Technologies Limited effective from February 14, 2017.Sasken Technologies is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices & Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, SatCom and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of over a 100 Fortune 500 companies, powering over a billion devices through its services and IP. Established in 1989, Sasken employs around 1,500 people, operating from state-of-the-art centers and offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata (India), Kaustinen, Tampere and Vantaa (Finland). Sasken also has its presence across Germany, Japan and USA.The Company helps businesses across the communications value chain accelerate product development life cycles. Sasken offers a unique combination of research and development consultancy, wireless software products and software services, and works with
Company FAQs

What is the Sasken Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Sasken Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2040 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sasken Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sasken Technologies Ltd is ₹3081.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sasken Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sasken Technologies Ltd is 51.1 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sasken Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sasken Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sasken Technologies Ltd is ₹1278.8 and ₹2399.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sasken Technologies Ltd?

Sasken Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.80%, 3 Years at 16.79%, 1 Year at 46.94%, 6 Month at 15.48%, 3 Month at 48.46% and 1 Month at -2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sasken Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sasken Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.11 %
Institutions - 19.64 %
Public - 37.25 %

