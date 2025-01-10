To the Members of Sasken Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Sasken Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue Recognition from Fixed Price Contracts (Refer Note 3(c) to the Standalone Financial Statements) Our audit procedures related to estimation of total cost to complete the contract for fixed price contracts included but not limited to following: i. Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by management for recording and computing revenue and associated contract assets and contract liabilities. Revenue from fixed price contracts is recognized using percentage of completion method ("POC") as per the input method prescribed under Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customers ("Ind AS 115") where performance obligations are satisfied over time. The POC method involves computation of actual cost incurred till date and estimation of total future cost to be incurred towards remaining performance obligations over the life of the project, which involves following factors requiring significant auditor attention: ii. Verified the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls implemented by the Company with respect to estimation of future cost to completion, estimation of provision for onerous contract, measurement of contract assets, contract liabilities, total contract revenue on its completion, approval and recording of revenue on a test check basis. iii. Internal Information Technology (IT) specialists were involved to verify the design and operating effectiveness of key application controls relating to revenue recognition which, included testing of automated controls, system generated reports and system reconciliations. iv. We performed below substantive audit procedures on a test check basis for fixed price contract:- i. There is an inherent estimation uncertainty relating to determination of the progress of each contract, cost incurred till date and future cost to complete the remaining performance obligation on the contract, given the customized nature of the contracts. a. Verified the contractual terms to identify the performance obligation and assessed the basis of revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115; b. Compared the status of delivery of the milestones and customer acceptances with the agreed timelines as per the contract to identify possible delays in achieving the milestones which require changes in estimated cost to complete the contract;

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit ii. The estimation of total cost to complete the contract involves significant judgement throughout the period of contract and is subject to revision as the contract progresses based on latest available information and also involves critical estimates to make provision for onerous contract. c. Performed inquiries with delivery / project managers to corroborate the status of contracts; d. Carried out a retrospective assessment of costs incurred with estimated costs to identify any significant variation and verified whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining costs to complete the contract. e. Verified that the revenue in foreign currency is recognised applying the spot exchange rate between the functional currency and the foreign currency at the date of the transaction. iii. At year end a significant amount of contract assets and contract liabilities related to each contract is to be identified which involve significant judgement and estimation. In view of above, the above matter has been identified as a key audit matter. f. Verified the mathematical accuracy of the calculation of revenue using the ratio of actual costs incurred to estimated costs; g. Verified the accuracy of the actual cost incurred in respect of fixed price contracts; h. Assessed the appropriateness of contract assets on Balance Sheet date by evaluating the underlying documentation to identify possible changes in estimated costs to complete the remaining performance obligations; and i. Inspected underlying documents to determine reasonableness of contract costs. v. On the basis of above procedures, verified that adequate provision has been accounted for in respect of onerous contracts. vi. Verified that the adequate disclosure has been made in respect of revenue from contracts with customers, contract assets and contract liabilities in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from contracts with customer.

2 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions (Direct Tax and Indirect Tax) Our audit procedures related to evaluation of uncertain tax positions included but not limited to following: Refer Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements i. Obtained a detailed understanding of the managements process for determining statutory liabilities, provisions and contingent liabilities pertaining to tax claims and disputes. The Company has ongoing litigations with respect to Direct tax and Indirect tax at various levels. There are significant matters of interpretation in terms of application of tax laws and rules to determine current and deferred taxes. The Companys tax positions are challenged by the tax authorities on a range of tax matters including indirect tax matters. ii. Verified the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls over review and approval of accounting of uncertain tax positions and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements. iii. Obtained the details and understood the nature of tax positions and litigations pending against the Company by reading the minutes of various meetings and discussing the developments during the year for litigations with Chief Risk Officer and with other Senior Management personnel. iv. Obtained managements evaluation on outcome of these matters, where applicable. This requires the Management to make significant judgements and evaluations of the outcome of uncertain tax positions that are currently in litigation before various tax authorities and thus it may significantly impact the recognition of liabilities and contingent liability related disclosure as per requirements of Ind AS 37 - Provisions, Contingent Liabilities, and Contingent Assets. v. Read the orders received by the Company from the tax authorities. vi. We along with our internal tax experts: a. read and analysed key correspondences and relevant legal precedence and other rulings on test check basis; b. evaluated the Companys key underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provisions; c. assessed the Companys estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases; In view of the above and significance of the matter, this has been identified as a key audit matter. vii. Assessed whether the Companys disclosures in Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements - contingent liabilities and commitments, adequately disclose the relevant facts and circumstances of the Company in compliance with Ind AS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets and Ind AS 12 Income Tax.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As r equired by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our) examination of those books.

( Tc) he Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

( Ind) our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

( On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Boarde) of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the) Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit) and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. v. a. T he Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement. vi. On the basis of our verification, we report that: a. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. b. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. c. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 15 to the Standalone Financial Statements).

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Manish P Bathija Partner Membership No. 216706 UDIN: 24216706BKGEBS8134

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 7, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

E valuate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

C onclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E valuate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right of use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b P ) roperty, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

( Accordingc) to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

( According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipmentd) (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

( Accordinge) to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. (a) T he Company is involved in the business of rendering services and does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b T ) he Company has been sanctioned non-fund based working capital limits of Rs. 5 crores from Banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not utilized such working capital limits and therefore, there is no requirement to submit Quarterly returns / statements filed with such Banks. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable. iii. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and terms and conditions in relation to investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms limited liability partnership firms or any other parties. iv. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the investments made.

T here are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order to that extent is not applicable to the Company. v. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits. vi. T he provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company as the Central

Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products / services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

T here are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues) of income-tax, goods and service tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute or contingent are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (in lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Taxes and Interest income 3.05 A.Y. 2004-05 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Not applicable 90.8 A.Y 2009-10 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 2,727.42 A.Y. 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 203.39 A.Y. 2012-13 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Not applicable 308.8 A.Y. 2013-14 High Court of Karnataka Not applicable 72.91 A.Y. 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 213.28 A.Y. 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 7,992.93 A.Y. 2016-17 High Court of Karnataka Not applicable 887.84 A.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 1,924.93 A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 56.11 A.Y. 2018-19 High court Not applicable 32.8 A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 55.37 A.Y 2019-20 High court Not applicable 177.65 A.Y. 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 77.59 A.Y. 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable 643.95 A.Y. 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Not applicable

n net -off amount paid under protest, but the refund adjusted with the demand has not been considered in the net-off amount paid.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (in lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Service Tax Rules, 1994 Service Tax and Penalty 2,467.94 FY 2005-07 The customs excise and service tax Appellate Tribunal Not applicable 114.6 FY 2007-09 The customs excise and service tax Appellate Tribunal Not applicable 15.51 FY 2009-14 The customs excise and service tax Appellate Tribunal Not applicable 123.84 FY 2009-11 The customs excise and service tax Appellate Tribunal Not applicable 131.97 FY 2014-15 The customs excise and service tax Appellate Tribunal Not applicable 6,725.01 Dec 2014 - June 2017 Commissioner of Central Tax Not applicable GST Tax, Interest 1,982.68 FY 2017-2018 Commissioner of Commercial Tax-Karnataka Not applicable & Penalty 2,453.94 FY 2018-2019 Commissioner of Commercial Tax-Karnataka Not applicable

n net -off amount paid under protest. viii. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. T he Company does not have any loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lenders during the year. Accordingly, provision stated under clause 3(ix)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the) Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted) auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

( As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. c) xii. T he Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under) audit. xv. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) T he Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b T ) he Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

( Tc) he Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

( According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company (as defined in the Core Investment Companiesd) (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company. xvii. Based on the overall review of Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. T here has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 35 to the

Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the

Companies Act, 2013, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either3to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013.3Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. T he reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements.

Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Sasken Technologies Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Sasken Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company, including has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

