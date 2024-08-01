iifl-logo-icon 1
Sasken Technologies Ltd AGM

2,061.5
(1.47%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Sasken Technol. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM31 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
We wish to inform you that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 10:00 am IST through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC), to transact the business as set out in the Notice. The venue of the meeting shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the Company at 139/25, Ring Road, Domlur, Bengaluru - 560071. We wish to inform you that we will be dispatching the given Notice and Annual Report 2023-24 by way of email of the shareholders today i.e. July 2, 2024 through electronic mode. In furtherance to our letter dated July 2, 2024, we confirm that the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on July 31, 2024 from 10:00 am to 10:50 am through video conference and other audio-visual means. As required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed (a) Scrutinizers Report and (b) Voting Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Sasken Technol.: Related News

No Record Found

