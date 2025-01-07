iifl-logo-icon 1
Sasken Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,126.3
(0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:35 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

385.89

392.45

416.7

390.45

yoy growth (%)

-1.67

-5.81

6.72

-2.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-232.7

-231.54

-268.24

-281.88

As % of sales

60.3

58.99

64.37

72.19

Other costs

-36.47

-38.44

-61.36

-73.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.45

9.79

14.72

18.83

Operating profit

116.71

122.47

87.09

35.02

OPM

30.24

31.2

20.9

8.97

Depreciation

-5.86

-9.19

-9.93

-6.08

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.47

-0.62

0

Other income

45.44

33.34

39.24

37.93

Profit before tax

156.25

146.14

115.76

66.87

Taxes

-27.95

-33.51

-33.45

-9.35

Tax rate

-17.88

-22.93

-28.9

-13.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

128.3

112.62

82.31

57.51

Exceptional items

0

-20.02

0

20.25

Net profit

128.3

92.6

82.31

77.76

yoy growth (%)

38.54

12.5

5.84

-62.78

NPM

33.24

23.59

19.75

19.91

