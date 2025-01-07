Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
385.89
392.45
416.7
390.45
yoy growth (%)
-1.67
-5.81
6.72
-2.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-232.7
-231.54
-268.24
-281.88
As % of sales
60.3
58.99
64.37
72.19
Other costs
-36.47
-38.44
-61.36
-73.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.45
9.79
14.72
18.83
Operating profit
116.71
122.47
87.09
35.02
OPM
30.24
31.2
20.9
8.97
Depreciation
-5.86
-9.19
-9.93
-6.08
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.47
-0.62
0
Other income
45.44
33.34
39.24
37.93
Profit before tax
156.25
146.14
115.76
66.87
Taxes
-27.95
-33.51
-33.45
-9.35
Tax rate
-17.88
-22.93
-28.9
-13.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
128.3
112.62
82.31
57.51
Exceptional items
0
-20.02
0
20.25
Net profit
128.3
92.6
82.31
77.76
yoy growth (%)
38.54
12.5
5.84
-62.78
NPM
33.24
23.59
19.75
19.91
