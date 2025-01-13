Sasken Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.08
15.05
15.05
15.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
757.35
703.04
641.51
553.69
Net Worth
772.43
718.09
656.56
568.74
Minority Interest
Debt
2.94
3.33
0.26
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.01
1.31
0.96
2.99
Total Liabilities
781.38
722.73
657.78
571.73
Fixed Assets
32.82
36.13
32.2
33.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
684.8
602.2
558.7
432.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.6
9.5
9.41
9.61
Networking Capital
42.36
67.58
45.28
59.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
51.45
60.23
70.77
59.16
Debtor Days
66.93
55.02
Other Current Assets
99.13
95.75
81.02
90.74
Sundry Creditors
-8.73
-9.43
-15.29
-11.74
Creditor Days
14.46
10.91
Other Current Liabilities
-99.49
-78.97
-91.22
-78.96
Cash
11.8
7.33
12.2
36.95
Total Assets
781.38
722.74
657.79
571.73
