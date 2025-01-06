iifl-logo-icon 1
Sasken Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,120.6
(-0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sasken Technologies Ltd

Sasken Technol. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

156.25

146.14

115.76

66.87

Depreciation

-5.86

-9.19

-9.93

-6.08

Tax paid

-27.95

-33.51

-33.45

-9.35

Working capital

-37.28

38.28

-24.04

38.8

Other operating items

Operating

85.16

141.7

48.33

90.22

Capital expenditure

4.15

-5.65

24.81

-132.35

Free cash flow

89.31

136.05

73.14

-42.12

Equity raised

1,066.89

940.48

923.57

958.38

Investing

125.86

75.2

-49.2

20.22

Financing

0.26

3.24

3.24

0

Dividends paid

0

15.05

0

12.12

Net in cash

1,282.32

1,170.03

950.76

948.61

