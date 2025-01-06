Sasken Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
156.25
146.14
115.76
66.87
Depreciation
-5.86
-9.19
-9.93
-6.08
Tax paid
-27.95
-33.51
-33.45
-9.35
Working capital
-37.28
38.28
-24.04
38.8
Other operating items
Operating
85.16
141.7
48.33
90.22
Capital expenditure
4.15
-5.65
24.81
-132.35
Free cash flow
89.31
136.05
73.14
-42.12
Equity raised
1,066.89
940.48
923.57
958.38
Investing
125.86
75.2
-49.2
20.22
Financing
0.26
3.24
3.24
0
Dividends paid
0
15.05
0
12.12
Net in cash
1,282.32
1,170.03
950.76
948.61
