Top Stocks for Today - 9th April 2025

9 Apr 2025 , 06:44 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Concord Biotech: The company announced that it has secured the final USFDA approval for marketing of Teriflunomide Tablets (7 mg and 14 mg) for treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. This milestone marks the company’s strength in development of differentiated products for the US market. The drug has a US market size of $402 Million and a global market size of $908 million.

NTPC: The Maharatna business has announced that after the successful commissioning, the second part capacity of 90 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I at Dayapar, Bhuj, Gujarat. Under its 450 MW Hybrid Project by NTPC REL – a step-down subsidiary via NTPC Green Energy Limited.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has announced the allotment of equity shares worth ₹36,950 Crore to the government, making it the largest shareholder. The government holds a 49.99% stake in a major debt restructuring move.

Sasken Technologies: The company has said that its board has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in BORQS International Holding Corp., including its identified wholly owned subsidiaries. The aggregate value of the deal is ₹338 Crore (USD 40 Million). 

NBCC (India): The company announced that it has received orders worth ₹120.90 Crore and a strategic partnership with RailTel for building data centre infrastructure.

