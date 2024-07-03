iifl-logo-icon 1
Concord Biotech Ltd Share Price

2,133.5
(2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,114
  • Day's High2,148
  • 52 Wk High2,664
  • Prev. Close2,083.9
  • Day's Low2,086.55
  • 52 Wk Low 1,327.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,766.78
  • P/E66.45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value160.8
  • EPS31.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,319.87
  • Div. Yield0.42
No Records Found

Concord Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,114

Prev. Close

2,083.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2,766.78

Day's High

2,148

Day's Low

2,086.55

52 Week's High

2,664

52 Week's Low

1,327.05

Book Value

160.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,319.87

P/E

66.45

EPS

31.42

Divi. Yield

0.42

Concord Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.75

Record Date: 22 Jun, 2024

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Concord Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Concord Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.08%

Non-Promoter- 17.98%

Institutions: 17.98%

Non-Institutions: 37.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Concord Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.46

10.46

9.51

9.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,514.79

1,281.52

1,097.65

990.16

Net Worth

1,525.25

1,291.98

1,107.16

999.67

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,016.94

853.17

712.93

616.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,016.94

853.17

712.93

616.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.15

37.27

23.42

13.81

Concord Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Concord Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SUDHIR JAIRAM VAID

Joint Managing Director & CEO

ANKUR VAID

Non Executive Director

Ravi Kapoor

Nominee

Rajiv Agarwal

Independent Director

BHARTI KHANNA

Independent Director

Amitabh Thakore

Independent Director

Arvind Agarwal

Independent Director

Jayaram Easwaran

Independent Director

Mandayam Chakravarthy Sriraman

Assistant VP (Finance) & CS

S Prakash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Concord Biotech Ltd

Summary

Concord Biotech Limited was originally incorporated as Servomed Pharmaceuticals Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company dated November 23, 1984, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Concord Biotech Limited dated February 16, 2001, which became a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 7, 2001 was issued by the RoC.The Company is an India-based bio pharma and one of the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in supplying to over 70 countries including regulated markets, such as the United States, Europe and Japan, and India. Presently, it is engaged in research and development, manufacturing, marketing and selling of pharmaceutical products. Its API manufacturing facilities are located at Dholka and Limbasi, and formulations facility at Valthera in Gujarat.In 2000, the Company was acquired by the Promoter, Mr. Sudhir Vaid. In 2016, the Company launched formulation business in India as well as emerging markets, including Nepal, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Ecuador, Kenya, Singapore and Paraguay, and have further expanded to the United States. It established a facility at Valthera, Gujarat.It set up a joint venture in Japan to grow business in 2018.In 2019, the Company received two ANDA approvals. It expanded their business into critical care segment in Ind
Company FAQs

What is the Concord Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Concord Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2133.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Biotech Ltd is ₹22319.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Concord Biotech Ltd is 66.45 and 13.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Concord Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Biotech Ltd is ₹1327.05 and ₹2664 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Concord Biotech Ltd?

Concord Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.21%, 6 Month at 31.08%, 3 Month at 8.33% and 1 Month at -5.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Concord Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Concord Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.08 %
Institutions - 17.98 %
Public - 37.93 %

