Summary

Concord Biotech Limited was originally incorporated as Servomed Pharmaceuticals Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company dated November 23, 1984, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Concord Biotech Limited dated February 16, 2001, which became a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 7, 2001 was issued by the RoC.The Company is an India-based bio pharma and one of the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in supplying to over 70 countries including regulated markets, such as the United States, Europe and Japan, and India. Presently, it is engaged in research and development, manufacturing, marketing and selling of pharmaceutical products. Its API manufacturing facilities are located at Dholka and Limbasi, and formulations facility at Valthera in Gujarat.In 2000, the Company was acquired by the Promoter, Mr. Sudhir Vaid. In 2016, the Company launched formulation business in India as well as emerging markets, including Nepal, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Ecuador, Kenya, Singapore and Paraguay, and have further expanded to the United States. It established a facility at Valthera, Gujarat.It set up a joint venture in Japan to grow business in 2018.In 2019, the Company received two ANDA approvals. It expanded their business into critical care segment in Ind

