SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,114
Prev. Close₹2,083.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,766.78
Day's High₹2,148
Day's Low₹2,086.55
52 Week's High₹2,664
52 Week's Low₹1,327.05
Book Value₹160.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,319.87
P/E66.45
EPS31.42
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.46
10.46
9.51
9.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,514.79
1,281.52
1,097.65
990.16
Net Worth
1,525.25
1,291.98
1,107.16
999.67
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,016.94
853.17
712.93
616.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,016.94
853.17
712.93
616.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.15
37.27
23.42
13.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SUDHIR JAIRAM VAID
Joint Managing Director & CEO
ANKUR VAID
Non Executive Director
Ravi Kapoor
Nominee
Rajiv Agarwal
Independent Director
BHARTI KHANNA
Independent Director
Amitabh Thakore
Independent Director
Arvind Agarwal
Independent Director
Jayaram Easwaran
Independent Director
Mandayam Chakravarthy Sriraman
Assistant VP (Finance) & CS
S Prakash
Reports by Concord Biotech Ltd
Summary
Concord Biotech Limited was originally incorporated as Servomed Pharmaceuticals Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company dated November 23, 1984, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, name of the Company was changed to Concord Biotech Limited dated February 16, 2001, which became a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 7, 2001 was issued by the RoC.The Company is an India-based bio pharma and one of the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in supplying to over 70 countries including regulated markets, such as the United States, Europe and Japan, and India. Presently, it is engaged in research and development, manufacturing, marketing and selling of pharmaceutical products. Its API manufacturing facilities are located at Dholka and Limbasi, and formulations facility at Valthera in Gujarat.In 2000, the Company was acquired by the Promoter, Mr. Sudhir Vaid. In 2016, the Company launched formulation business in India as well as emerging markets, including Nepal, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Ecuador, Kenya, Singapore and Paraguay, and have further expanded to the United States. It established a facility at Valthera, Gujarat.It set up a joint venture in Japan to grow business in 2018.In 2019, the Company received two ANDA approvals. It expanded their business into critical care segment in Ind
Read More
The Concord Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2133.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Biotech Ltd is ₹22319.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Concord Biotech Ltd is 66.45 and 13.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Biotech Ltd is ₹1327.05 and ₹2664 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Concord Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.21%, 6 Month at 31.08%, 3 Month at 8.33% and 1 Month at -5.18%.
