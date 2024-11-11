Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Concord Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report to be issued by the Statutory Auditors and to consider other business matters if any Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report with Unmodified Opinion issued by M/s. BSR & Co. LLP, the Statutory auditors. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Concord Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 along with limited review report to be issued by the Statutory Auditors and to consider other business matters if any. With reference to the intimation of Board meeting submitted on July 31, 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, August 09, 2024, has inter-alia, approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The said results were also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company in its meeting held on August 09, 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the first quarter ended june 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

Concord Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 2. To consider other business matters along with Recommendation of Dividend if any. 3. Any other Business Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated April 01 2024 under subject Closure of Trading Window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relative the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed up to 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. outcome of board meeting held today i.e Thursday may 23, 2024- audited finanical results for the quarter and financial year ended on march 31 2024 The Board of Directors (the Board) as its meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 has recommended Dividend of Rs. 8.75 (@30%) per Equity Share of Face Value of Re. 1 Each Fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by shareholders of the company at the ensuing AGM Due to typographical error the % was mentioned as 30% instead of 875% which is the correct figure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024