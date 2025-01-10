Concord Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.46
10.46
9.51
9.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,514.79
1,281.52
1,097.65
990.16
Net Worth
1,525.25
1,291.98
1,107.16
999.67
Minority Interest
Debt
9.74
31.55
62.5
89.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.52
25.62
22.92
18.05
Total Liabilities
1,565.51
1,349.15
1,192.58
1,107
Fixed Assets
786.8
765.68
647.13
564.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
244.37
137.72
74.39
141.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.45
2.18
1.95
0.6
Networking Capital
484.85
400.12
380.17
339.78
Inventories
207.95
212.31
195.12
153.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
349.61
273.76
232.17
177.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
63.56
81.73
75.71
85.09
Sundry Creditors
-99.46
-114.69
-95.4
-61.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-36.81
-52.99
-27.43
-15.28
Cash
47.02
43.45
88.93
60.82
Total Assets
1,565.49
1,349.15
1,192.57
1,107.01
