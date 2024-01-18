The Board of Directors (the Board) at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 8.75 (@ 30%) per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM. Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement for the purpose of identifying the members entitlement to receive Dividend of Rs. 8.75 (@ 30%) per Equity Share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24.