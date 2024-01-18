iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Concord Biotech Ltd Dividend

2,210.75
(-1.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:09:56 AM

Concord Biotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 May 202421 Jun 202422 Jun 20248.75875Final
The Board of Directors (the Board) at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 8.75 (@ 30%) per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM. Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement for the purpose of identifying the members entitlement to receive Dividend of Rs. 8.75 (@ 30%) per Equity Share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24.

Concord Biotech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.